How to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduces a kick-ass new Exotic weapon: Deterministic Chaos.

Deterministic Chaos is a Void heavy machine gun that shoots Void debuffs on every fourth and sixteenth shot. You can unlock Deterministic Chaos by completing the “Unfinished Business” quest, which becomes available after you complete the Lightfall campaign. This quest will take you through Neomuna — the neon-hued Neptune city that comprises most of Lightfall’s campaign — to find data pieces, needed to eventually complete a mission inside of the area of the Garden of Salvation raid.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to unlock the Deterministic Chaos heavy machine gun, how to find Cloud Accretions, and how to navigate the “Unfinished Business” quest.

How to start ‘Unfinished Business’ in Destiny 2

You can start the “Unfinished Business” quest by completing the main Lightfall campaign. Once completed, you’ll be asked to talk to Nimbus, and they’ll give you the quest.

How to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2

The steps to get the Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2 are as follows:

Visit the Hall of Heros on Neomuna. This quest will open up that area at the top of the map. After watching the cutscene, visit Nimbus to find out why they left Rohan’s induction ceremony early. Collect cipher qubits from the Vex and use them to extract Rohan’s data from Cloud Accretions in Neomuna. Locate the final data packet in Maya’s Retreat. Survive the Vex attack in Maya’s Retreat and recover the data packet from their Conflux. Regroup with Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde to find out what was in Rohan’s notes. Retrieve a Vex compass from the Lost Sector in Liming Harbor. Create chaos in Ahimsa Park to draw Shadow Legion forces away from Calus’s ship. The more you use your abilities to defeat combatants, the more mayhem you create. The passkey’s other component is a Seed of Silver Wings. One can be found in Calus’s trove deep within the Typhon Imperator. Return to Nimbus in Striders’ Gate to build a passkey. Complete the mission “What Remains.” Bring the Conceptual Mind’s memory core to Nimbus in Striders’ Gate. Go to the Hall of Heroes to honor those who cut their years short for the sake of humanity.

Save for some combat-heavy segments, “Unfinished Business” is overall pretty straightforward. (The recommended Power level for the last mission of the quest is 1770, so be sure to gear up.) But there are some quest steps that are a bit more involved. Let’s break them down.

Where to find Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2

Cloud Accretions are the planetary material for Neomuna. They can be found all over Neomuna, but if you put on one of the “Detector” Ghost mods, they’ll be highlighted when you get within range of one.

Collecting cipher qubits from the Vex

While on this quest, any Vex you kill on Neomuna have a chance to drop a “cipher qubit.” There are high volumes of them in the Vex Incursion Zone, which rotates around the Neomuna map weekly. (You can find it on your map.) Once you collect eight cipher qubits, find a Cloud Accretion, and collect it, this will give you one of the five resources you need to extract.

Locating the final packet in Maya’s Retreat

If you track this quest, the game will direct you to Maya’s Retreat. Follow the path starting in Liming Harbor and reach the area. You’ll come across a few waves of enemies you’ll need to kill before getting the final packet.

Regroup with Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde

You’ll find the Radiosonde at the bottom of the Neomuna map. Head to Liming Harbor and make your way through the structure.

Finding the Seed of Silver Wings

After defeating enough enemies in Ahimsa Park, the game will direct you through Calus’s ship. This is a similar path taken during the campaign, so make your way through. You’ll reach a big room where you’ll have to activate two plates and defeat enemies before being awarded the Seed of Silver Wings.

Completing the mission “What Remains”

This mission will take you through the Garden of Salvation raid, but backward. A the end, you’ll be granted the Deterministic Chaos weapon.

You can watch a playthrough of the “What Remains” mission on YouTube below: