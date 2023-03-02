When does Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid come out?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion will add a new raid: Root of Nightmares. Given the name, the raid is probably about spiders or me specifically having to do 90 seconds of public speaking, but developer Bungie has been relatively mum about what you should expect. Here’s what we know about the forthcoming Destiny 2: Lightfall raid, including when Root of Nightmares goes live.

What time does Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid launch?

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares raid launches on March 10, 2023, at the same time around the world. Here’s when it goes live in your time zone:

9 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris 5 p.m. GMT for the United Kingdom

for the United Kingdom 2 a.m. JST on Feb. 16 for Tokyo

What to expect from Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid

Bungie has been largely tight-lipped about what to expect from Root of Nightmares. Here’s the official description:

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.

Well, that sure narrows things down!

That text comes alongside a single piece of key art depicting six guardians staring at a cloudy void bearing a strong resemblance to the the scariest planet from Outer Wilds. (See: the pic at the top of this post.) The cryptic nature of Bungie’s reveal has naturally caused some fans to speculate. Of course, if you must know, data miners and leakers have revealed info about what’s apparently in Root of Nightmares, but we’re not sharing the particulars here. That would ruin all the fun.

How to prepare for Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid

As with all Destiny 2 raids, Root of Nightmares is a six-person activity. Before starting, you should at the very least ensure your fireteam is all at Power level 1800 — the current Powerful cap for Lightfall — though it couldn’t hurt to aim for the Pinnacle cap of 1810. We’d also recommend beating Lightfall’s Legendary campaign.

For the first 48 hours, Root of Nightmares will also feature contest mode, wherein teams compete to see who can race through the whole thing first. Historically, contest mode has been a 24-hour window, but Bungie increased the window in 2022 to compensate for the possibility of connection issues. (Lightfall’s rollout has generally been smooth, with reported login times of less than 30 minutes on launch day. Not bad for shattering its Steam concurrents record!)

If you want to get a general idea of how Destiny 2 raids actually play out from tip to tail, consult our guides for the King’s Fall and Vow of the Disciple raids.