How to get Final Warning in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduces an Exotic weapon called Final Warning.

Final Warning is a Strand sidearm that can automatically aim toward targets. You can unlock Final Warning by completing the quest “The Final Strand,” which becomes available once you fully unlock the Stand subclass on one of your characters. You’ll be taken into the Veil Containment area of the Neomuna map, and learn some more information about our new Strand powers.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to unlock the Final Warning Strand sidearm and how to navigate the “The Final Strand” quest.

How to get Final Warning and ‘The Final Strand’ quest steps in Destiny 2

The steps to get the Final Warning in Destiny 2 are as follows:

Visit Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna. Search for Strand-inoculated gadgets in Veil Containment in Neomuna. Defeat the Shadow Legion looters and read their orders to learn where they took the spoils. Retrieve the Veil spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator. Visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Complete Osiris’s training program in Radiosonde in at least 5 minutes 30 seconds to retune the Veil spectrometer. Visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes to finish your Strand weapon.

This quest is fairly straightforward and the combat isn’t too difficult. You may have some difficulty tackling Osiris’s training program by yourself, though, so we recommend you go in with a fireteam.

Here is every quest step in further detail:

How to start ‘The Final Strand’ in Destiny 2

To start “The Final Strand” quest, you must unlock all of the aspects, fragments, and grenades for one of your Strand subclasses. You’re able to start purchasing them with Strand Meditations after beating the campaign. Once you unlock them all, you will pick up the quest from the Pouka Pond/Meditative Focal Point for Strand.

Where to get the Strand-inoculated gadgets

You’ll need to head to the Veil Containment area of the Neomuna map. Track the quest in your quest tab and you’ll be given a marker taking you right where you need to go.

Defeat the Shadow Legion looters

Once you reach the Veil Containment area a large group of enemies will spawn. Defeat them all and kill the boss. The boss will drop the “Shadow Legion Orders” needed to progress the quest.

Retrieve the Veil spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator

Head to the Typhon Imperator. Once inside, you’ll see the quest marker above a group of enemies, including a Tormentor. The bridge will open below so you can reach them. Defeat the Tormentor to get the Veil spectrometer.

Complete Osiris’s training program in Radiosonde

You’ll be tasked with completing the “Headlong: Time Trial” in under five minutes and 30 seconds. This is the same training run as the end of the “Headlong” mission from the campaign. Luckily, you’ll be granted Strand Empowerment, which lowers the cooldowns of your Strand abilities, particularly your grenade. Use the grapple to fly through and complete the mission. If you’re having some trouble, try finding a fireteam, as having some backup can help with the combat portion of the mission.

Return to the Pouka Pond to retrieve your Final Warning.

