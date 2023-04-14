Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for April 14-18

Xur, the strange Exotic item-seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, April 14 to 18

This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Black Talon , Solar hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

, Solar hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards Shards of Galanor , Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards Antaeus Wards , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Verity’s Brow , Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Firefright, Kinetic auto rifle

Royal Chase, Void scout rifle

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Brigand’s Law, Arc sidearm

Distant Tumulus, Solar sniper rifle

Planck’s Stride, Arc machine gun

Bad Omens, Void Rocket Launcher

Season of the Hunt armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, April 14 to 18:

Black Talon

Black Talon is a powerful Exotic sword from the Forsaken expansion. Its Exotic perk, Crow’s Wings, allows it to fire a Void projectile after two subsequent heavy attacks. Its trait, Tireless Blade, regenerates ammo on certain powerful attack kills.

Black Talon is a very powerful sword right now. Adding a ranged attack to a sword takes away a lot of the weapon type’s usual danger. Instead of slamming your blade into enemies in their face, you can blast at them from a safe distance. If you don’t have Black Talon, you should add it to your collection.

Shares of Galanor

The Shards of Galanor gauntlets are a shadow of what they once were, following some serious nerfs. Shards’ Exotic perk is Sharp Edges, which refunds Super energy depending on how many blades you hit with the Blade Barrage ability. The Super refund is capped, so you’ll never get the entire thing back. If you love Blade Barrage, it’s a great way to Super a bit more often when you’re playing Strikes or Crucible matches. If you’re a Hunter, don’t miss out on these gauntlets.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Antaeus Wards

Antaeus Wards is an Exotic from the Forsaken expansion. Its main perk is Reflective Vents. When you slide, Antaeus Wards project a shield in front of you. Any projectiles that hit the shield reflect back at their owner. Every deflection grants you Super energy. These boots are powerful in the right situation, but nerfs have kept them average at best.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Verity’s Brow

This Verity’s Brow Warlock helmet is fairly mediocre. Its exotic perk is The Fourth Magic, which causes your energy weapon kills to regenerate grenade energy for you and your nearby allies. This perk is fine and always useful. However, when compared to many of the other Warlock exotics out there — Crown of Tempests, Geomag Stabilizers, Chromatic Fire, etc. — there is almost no situation where this helmet is worth using.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.