Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for April 28 - May 2

Xur, the strange Exotic item-seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, April 28 to May 2

This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

The Prospector , Arc grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants , Hunter boots: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter boots: 23 Legendary Shards Armamentarium , Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards Starfire Protocol , Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Vulpecula, Stasis hand cannon

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

Under Your Skin, Void bow

Judgment of Kelgorath, Solar glaive

Blast Battue, Arc grenade launcher

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

Warmind armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, April 28 to May 2:

THE PROSPECTOR

The Prospector is a powerful grenade launcher in PvE. Its perk, Excavation, allows you to simultaneously detonate all grenades that you have recently fired, and the launcher is fully automatic. The grenades also stick to surfaces and deal burn damage. While The Prospector used to be one of the top PvE grenade launchers, there are currently better options out there. It’ll likely come back around, though, so if you don’t have it yet, pick it up.

LUCKY PANTS

Lucky Pants are fairly worthless in most situations. Their Exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, allows you to ready hand cannons very quickly, and it also increases accuracy for your first shot. Additionally, precision hits partially reload any stowed hand cannons. If you absolutely must use hand cannons in both your energy and kinetic slots, these boots are for you. Otherwise, skip Lucky Pants.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

ARMAMENTARIUM

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is great — or it would be if Striker Titans didn’t already have two grenades. The other Titan subclasses have far less powerful grenades and better exotics in Hallowfire Heart and Mask of the Quiet One.

However, Armamentarium is still a great chest piece to grab if you don’t like those other exotics or if you want to run the other Striker tree. If you like Titans and grenades, you should at least pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

STARFIRE PROTOCOL

Starfire Protocol is a very powerful Exotic now that Solar 3.0 is here. Its perk is Fusion Harness, which grants you an extra charge of Fusion Grenades and causes Fusion Grenade kills to grant you Rift energy. If you build your character correctly, these Fusion Grenades can do incredible damage. If you’re a Solar 3.0 Warlock fan, you need this Exotic chest piece.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.