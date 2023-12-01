Destiny 2 Iron Banner schedule dates for Season of the Wish

Iron Banner is a tentpole of Destiny 2 PvP, and it’s getting a bit of a remix in Season of the Wish. In addition to a new weapon, Iron Banner will feature an all-new Tribute mode this season.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll tell you everything we know about Iron Banner Tribute so far, and break down when you can play it with Iron Banner schedule dates.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner schedule dates

Iron Banner sees five dates across the extended Season of the Wish — one in 2023, and four in 2024 — all of which start and end on the weekly reset (10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST) for the following weeks:

Dec. 5, 2023, to Dec. 12, 2023

Jan 2. to Jan. 9

Jan. 23 to Jan. 30

April 2 to April 9

April 30 to May 7

If you’re playing the final week of the extended season, it’s a good time to work toward unlocking Brave weapons introduced as part of the Into the Light update.

What is new in Iron Banner in Season of the Wish?

The headline change for Season of the Wish is Tribute, a new mode based on the Supremacy rules in Destiny 2.

When you defeat enemies in Tribute, they’ll drop Crests, which you can then take and deposit into special Tribute Stations. This will earn you points when done normally, but banking a large group Crests at once also creates a Hunt. In Tribute, a Hunt activates a special Tribute Station for a limited time, which causes any Crests your team deposits in them to count for more points.

In its blog announcing Tribute, Bungie teased that something other than enemy Guardians will be watching these special Hunt stations: the Cabal empress, Caiatl. This probably means some Cabal enemies or Cabal turrets will attempt to stop you as you go for the high point deposits.