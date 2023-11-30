Where to find Starcats in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Starcats are the adorable collectibles in Destiny 2 season, Season of the Wish. You’ll find them — there are 15 Starcats in total — scattered around the Dreaming City, Riven’s Lair, and other activities associated with the season.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll show you where to find Starcats and why it’s worth your time to find these celestial felines.

Note: This guide currently logs all locations up to and including the secret Starcat in Week 8. All of the Starcats are now technically in the game, and while one of the Week 5 cats is currently bugged, you can get the Familiar Feline Triumph with the surprise addition of the 15th Starcat.

1: Garden of Plenty Starcat location (Week 1)

“Within the Garden of Plenty in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power.”

The Garden of Plenty is a location that you can reach as part of the Riven’s Lair activity. But it also appears during the Polysemy mission in week 1 of Season of the Wish. Getting to the Garden of Plenty is guaranteed in Polysemy, so I recommend you grab this Starcat while you’re there in that mission. If you miss it during the mission, don’t worry, just run Riven’s Lair until you find yourself in an area called the Garden of Plenty.

Once you’re in the area, keep to your left. As you approach the big stage pavilion at the end of the area, look over the cliff to your left. You’ll see a big pit ahead of you, and a small, purple cat sitting on the rocky ledge. Drop down and interact with the Starcat to send it back to the HELM.

2: Blind Well Starcat location (Week 1)

“Within the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door.”

The Blind Well Starcat is simple to locate. Load into the Blind Well activity on the Dreaming City by either selecting the node on the map or driving to it while on the destination. Head into the room and past the big well in the middle of the room, where the activity starts.

Head to the door at the very back of the room, opposite of where you enter from — the same door that the final boss typically spawns next to.

At the foot of this massive door, you’ll see a Starcat. Interact with it to send it back to the HELM.

3: Temple of the Queen’s Wrath Starcat location (Week 2)

“Within the Temple of the Queen’s Wrath in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to hide in nooks.”

The Temple of the Queen’s Wrath is a location that you can reach as part of the Riven’s Lair activity. But it also appears during the Tautology mission in Week 2 of Season of the Wish. Getting to the Temple of the Queen’s Wrath is guaranteed in Tautology, so I recommend you grab this Starcat while you’re there in that mission. If you miss it during the mission, don’t worry, just run Riven’s Lair until you find yourself in an area called the Temple of the Queen’s Wrath.

Once you’re in the area, head to the right. Make another right, and you’ll find the Star Cat hidden behind the statue pictured above.

4: Chamber of Starlight Starcat location (Week 2)

“Within the Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector, this Starcat likes to calculate gravity.”

The Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector is located in the Rheasilvia area of the Dreaming City. To get there, head to Rheasilvia from the Divalian Mists. Make a slight right as you load into the area and head to the bridge in front of you. Once you’re on the bridge, look towards the cliff face where you’ll see the Lost Sector Symbol. Head towards that to find the entrance hidden in the rocks.

Go through the Lost Sector until you reach the boss room. This Starcat is located towards the middle of the room on the small table.

5: Bay of Drowned Wishes Starcat location (Week 2)

“Within the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector, this Starcat likes pondering orbs.”

The Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector is located in the Divalian Mists area of the Dreaming City. To get there, load into the Dreaming City. Turn around and head toward the group of rocks behind you. The entrance to the Lost Sector will be right there.

Go through the Lost Sector until you reach the boss room. This Starcat is located directly next to the loot chest on the right.

6: Aphelion’s Rest Starcat location (Week 2)

“Within the Blind Well Lost Sector, this Starcat likes to sit in the bowl.”

The Aphelion’s Rest Lost Sector is found within The Strand area of the Dreaming City. To get there, head to The Strand area from the Divalian Mists. Once you load into the area, head to the opposite side near where the gazebo is up on the hill. Stay on the ground in the water and head to the opposing side of the rock with the gazebo, and you’ll find the Lost Sector entrance.

Go through the Lost Sector until you reach the boss room. This Starcat is located in a bowl directly above and behind the loot chest.

7: Gnashing Chamber Starcat (Week 3)

“Within the Gnashing Chamber in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat appreciates fine art.”

The lone Week 3 Starcat is one of the easiest to find — that is if you get lucky enough to make it into the Gnashing Chamber where they’re hiding.

Like the other cats located in Riven’s Lair or The Coil, you’ll need to play until you end up in the Gnashing Chamber mid-tier encounter — which in this case is just The Vault room from the Last Wish raid. Waiting for the Gnashing Chamber could take a couple runs, so we recommend you get this cat during the Week 3 “Enthymeme” mission, where the room is guaranteed to spawn. If you’ve already completed that mission, just keep playing Riven’s Lair or The Coil and it’ll pop up eventually.

Once you’re actually in the Gnashing Chamber, head to the center circle and walk around checking the tables that sit between the doorways to the other rooms. Eventually, you’ll find a table with a cat statue sitting on it. Next to this statue is the Starcat, mimicking their porcelain clone. Grab it and you’ll be all caught up for Week 3.

8. Reaver’s Orison Starcat (Week 4)

“Within the Reaver’s Orison in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to root around.”

There’s only one Starcat to find in Week 4 of Season of the Wish, and you’ll need to get lucky enough to drop into the Reaver’s Orison during a Coil or Riven’s Lair run.

However, like most weeks, you’re guaranteed to see the Reaver’s Orison location during the weekly mission for Week 4: Apophasis. Just do the mission as you normally would and stop when you enter the mid-combat arena called Reaver’s Orison. It’s a giant room filled with Vex and a massive Vex shield, so it’s tough to miss.

Once you spawn into the arena, finding the cat is pretty simple. Look immediately to your right and you’ll see a big, dead tree growing out of the stone. Walk over to it and you’ll see this week’s Starcat sitting amongst the roots. Walk up and interact with the cat to finish off the collectibles for Week 4.

9. Cell of the Sycophant Starcat (Week 5)

“Within the Cell of the Sycophant in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to hide in shrubbery.”

As of Jan. 2, 2024, this Starcat appears to be bugged and does not actually appear in the Cell of the Sycophant. (See the entry below for more details.)

10. Spine of Keres Starcat (Week 5)

“Spine of Keres: Keeps Techeuns company.”

The Starcat that was supposed to show up during Week 5 is bugged, but this one showed up instead — despite having a hidden Triumph.

To get this Starcat, drop into the Dreaming City patrol and head to the Spine of Keres, which is the area on the map to the left from where you start.

Follow the path until you reach the Oracle Engine, which is the massive cathedral-esque building that you have to pass through in order to continue through the area. Climb up the stairs on the right until you reach the Techeun who is standing next to a giant purple ball. The Starcat is right next to the Techeun. Walk up and collect the cat.

11. Harbinger’s Seclude Starcat (Week 6)

“Within the Harbinger’s Seclude, this Starcat likes to spend time with friends.”

For the first of the week 6 Starcats, head to the Dreaming City and drive to Rheasilvia. Head into the castle at the top of the zone and continue forward until you reach the Harbinger’s Seclude.

Follow the path until you reach the end of the area, where you’ll find a giant statue with Taken orbs all over it. From there, turn around and go down the giant elevator shaft. You’ll find yourself in a small area with some Taken orbs and Taken enemies. Go forward and to your left. You’ll find a Ahamkara Dragon skull sitting on an altar (Muninn). The Starcat is behind the altar and the skull.

12. Gardens of Esila Starcat (Week 6)

“Within the Gardens of Esila, this Starcat likes to hide near the water’s edge.”

For this Starcat, fly down to the Dreaming City and drive to The Strand. Head east as soon as you reach the area and go to the southernmost area of the map. This place, which has a little flower on the map, is called the Gardens of Esila.

Continue along the garden paths until you go over a small bridge that runs over some water. Jump off of the bridge and look underneath it. You’ll find a Starcat sitting there, giving itself a bath. Grab it.

13. The Confluence Starcat (Week 6)

“Within the Confluence, this Starcat likes to stare into the void.”

The final Starcat of Week 6 can be a little tricky to find, but only if you don’t know how to get to The Confluence in the Dreaming City.

Land in the Divalian Mists and head west as if you’re going to the Spine of Keres. But before you reach the Oracle Engine, get off your sparrow and jump off the bridge and to your right. You’ll find a small path which leads to a portal. This will take you to the Confluence.

Continue through The Confluence until you find a room with a massive portal in it, which has vines and Taken goop growing all over it. (If you’re an old-school Destiny 2 player, you’ll remember this being the original portal location for the Shattered Throne dungeon). Head up to the empty portal and you’ll find a Starcat sitting in the middle of the area. Grab it.

14. The Astral Cloister Starcat (Week 7)

“Within the Astral Cloister in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to enjoy its solitude.”

The 14th Starcat is in a new area in Riven’s Lair added in Week 7, called the Astral Cloister. Like most of the Riven’s Lair Starcats, we recommend grabbing this one during the Chiasmus mission, as you’re guaranteed to get the Astral Cloister area.

Once you complete the main objective in the Astral Cloister, the game will point you to the exit portal. Don’t take it. Instead, look toward the portal and to the right. You’ll see a large Dreaming City statue across some floating rocks. Jump over there and look for the small orb next to it. There is a cat by the orb. The cat didn’t appear visually for me, but I could still interact with it to get the reward, so give it a try even if you don’t physically see the cat

Hit the interact button on the orb to collect the final collectible for this season.

15. Starcrossed Starcat (Week 8, secret)

“Within the Black Garden ... wait, how did this Starcat get here?”

Turns out Bungie was hiding a 15th Starcat. To get this Starcat, which was added on Jan. 16, you’ll need to do quite a bit of work in the “Starcrossed” mission. As far as I can tell, the only way to get this Starcat is to complete all of the Constellation Catalyst quests for the Wish-Keeper bow. Once you’ve completed those tasks, come back here.

Each week you complete one of the quests and complete “Starcrossed” on Legend, a platform appears on the other side of the Ahamkara bones. Once you’ve completed all four Catalyst quests, the platform will lead up to a mysterious portal. Head into the portal and walk forward.

You’ll see a strange looking metal flag or icon sitting in the center of a circle. This is the icon for the Ishtar Collective, a research foundation from Venus that was important back in the first Destiny. It’s an interesting Easter egg, but, let’s be honest, you’re here for the cat. The final Starcat is sitting right next to the center of the circle, staring up at the Ishtar Collective flag. Grab it to complete your collection.

All Starcats reward in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

As mentioned, there are 14 Starcats (15 if you include the secret Starcrossed one) hidden throughout the various activities and locations featured in Season of the Wish. If you find them all, you’ll unlock the Familiar Felines Triumph, which comes with the Wyrmguard Shell for your Ghost.

You’ll also need to complete the Familiar Felines Triumph in order to earn the Wishbearer Seal and Title for Season of the Wish.