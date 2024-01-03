How to complete Constellation Wish and unlock Wish-Keeper Catalysts in Destiny 2

The weekly “Constellation” quest from Mara Sov helps you unlock four unique Catalysts for the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow in Destiny 2 during Season of the Wish.

In each of these quests, you’ll need to find a location in a patrol zone or in the “Starcrossed” mission and use the Wish-Keeper bow to create constellations by shooting the stars. You’ll then need to complete the “Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty either solo or in a group.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll teach you how to complete the “Constellation” missions in Destiny 2 so you can pick up the Enduring Snare, Multi-Threaded Snare, Vorpal Weapon, and Hatchling Catalysts for the Wish-Keeper bow.

Constellation: Tower (Enduring Snare Refit)

When you reach the first outdoor area in the “Starcrossed” mission on Legend, move forward and look to your right. You’ll find a large, green rock. If you look closely at the top, you’ll see a white pillar of light shooting up. Jump over to the big green rock and jump behind it. Use the natural parts of the cliff to scale the rock until you reach the top.

Once you make it to the top of the rock, walk over to the white pillar of light and interact with it. The pillar will shoot a beam into the sky and, if you follow it, you’ll see a star. Use the Wish-Keeper bow to shoot the star, which will cause more stars to appear. Keep shooting the stars to connect the dots and create the Tower constellation.

Once the set of stars is complete, you’ll need to complete the “Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty to earn the first Catalyst, which grants the bow the Enduring Snare buff, which causes Snareweaver traps to last longer.

Constellation: Lock (Multi-Threaded Snare Refit)

This Catalyst quest doesn’t actually need you to go inside the “Starcrossed” mission until the final step. Instead, once you talk to Mara, she’ll ask you to go to the Dreaming City.

Once you land in the Divalian Mists, keep left and follow the path to the Spine of Keres (the westernmost part of the map). Head to the spine, but stop before you reach the giant cathedral that houses the Oracle Engine. Instead, when you reach the courtyard before the Oracle Engine, head left and up the cliff.

After you climb up a bit, look left for a distant, tall rock. At the top of the rock, you should see another pillar of white light. Clear out the Taken enemies in the area to stop them from shooting at you, and then climb up. At the top of the rock, interact with the light and then shoot the stars in the sky to make the Lock constellation.

Once you’ve made the constellation, the quest will ask you to complete the “Starcrossed” mission on Legend difficulty, which will give you the Wish-Keeper’s second Catalyst: Multi-Threaded Snare Refit. The second Catalyst grants Wish-Keeper the Multi-Threaded Snare buff, which allows it to trap even more targets in Snareweaver traps.

Constellation: Pair (Vorpal Weapon Refit)

When you pick up the Constellation: Pair Catalyst quest from Mara, it’ll tell you to launch the “Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty. Once you do, the objective will change, telling you to travel to the Roost area to find the celestial anomaly.

Continue through the “Starcrossed” mission until you complete the second encounter and make it through the jumping puzzle afterwards. Once you reach the area with the large grey walls and the green grass, continue into the next room and you’ll find a puddle that has Dam’s Gift inside it.

From the Dam’s Gift, move foreword and turn left instead of right. You’ll see a small gap between the stone walls. Walk into it and then turn right. Crawl through the tunnel until you reach a small, circular room surrounded in red flowers. Here, you’ll find the pillar of light. Activate it to reveal the message.

Once you reveal the message, pull out your Wish-Keeper bow and aim it at the sky. Shoot the stars with the bow until you finish the constellation of the two Ahamkara dragons. Once you’ve seen the constellation, exit the hidden area and finish the “Starcrossed” mission on the Legend difficulty to get your Vorpal Weapon Catalyst. Like with all weapons, the Vorpal Weapon perk causes your Wish-Keeper to deal increased damage to bosses, vehicles, and Guardians in their Super.

Constellation: Wish (Hatchling Retrofit)

Constellation: Wish is the final Catalyst quest you’ll get from Mara for the Wish-Keeper bow. Once you grab it from her in the HELM, you’ll need to head down to the Dreaming City to find the Constellation in the Garden of Esila.

If you’re unfamiliar about how to get to the Garden of Esila — since there are no sub-zones on this location’s map — land on the Dreaming City, head toward The Strand, and turn right instead of heading into the public event area. Follow the path up the hill and go through the doorway. Eventually, you’ll reach the Garden of Esila.

Once you reach the Garden, you’ll need to find the message so you can activate the Constellation. Head through the atrium at the start of the Garden and immediately take a look left for a big rock. If you find yourself looking around the waterfall or under the big bridge in the Garden, you’ve gone too far.

Activate the message — which is on the northern side of the rock — and look up into the sky. Shoot the stars to create the Constellation and progress the quest. With the Constellation complete, head into the Legend version of the “Starcrossed” mission and complete it to collect the Hatchling Catalyst and finally finish your Wish-Keeper bow.