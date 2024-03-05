How to permanently unlock Destiny 2’s new hoverboard vehicle

The Skimmer is a new kind of vehicle type in Destiny 2 that you can use in place of your trusty Sparrow. It’s essentially a hoverboard that you can ride all over the galaxy. There is a catch, however: the first Skimmer, the Allstar Vector, is exclusive to the Guardian Games 2024 event, which runs March 5-26. Luckily, there’s a way to unlock the Allstar Vector permanently, so you can continue to hoverboard around once The Final Shape expansion drops in June.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll teach you how to unlock the Exotic version of the Allstar Vector, which you’ll be able to use forever.

How to pick up the Allstar Vector Skimmer in Destiny 2

Before you can receive the permanent, Exotic version of the Allstar Vector, you’ll first need to unlock the Common one. To do that, complete the “Best in Class” tutorial quest for Guardian Games. You can pick it up from Eva in the Tower and it’ll ask you to don your special class item, do a quick Guardian Games activity, and talk to some people.

Once you finish “Best in Class,” pick up Eva’s new quest, “Drop In.” As soon as you get “Drop In,” you’ll get the Common version of the Allstar Vector Skimmer. The big difference between the Common Allstar Vector and the Exotic is that the Common one warns it expires at the end of Guardian Games.

Now that you have the non-Exotic Skimmer, the clock is ticking for you to complete “Drop In” and unlock the permanent version.

How to permanently unlock the Allstar Vector in Destiny 2

Once you get the “Drop In” quest from Eva, it’s time to get to work. This quest rewards the Exotic Skimmer and it only has one step. Just know that your time spent on this quest is going vary heavily depending on your skill level and your ability to play the game during certain times.

There are three objectives to complete for “Drop In,” but you only need to complete one of them to finish the quest. Here are your options:

Earn 1,200 Medallion Score

Earn a top 10% score in Nightfall challenges

Open 3 Focus Activity winners packages

However you end up finishing “Drop In,” the Skimmer will automatically appear in your inventory once it’s done. And that’s it. Once you get the Exotic, you have the Allstar Vector for life.

Medallion Score

Let’s start with the simplest and longest one: Medallion Score. Getting 1,200 Medallion Score is time consuming in Guardian Games, as you’ll need to spend a lot of time earning and dumping medals into the podium. Bronze medals are worth one point, Silver medals are wroth two points, Gold medals are worth five points, and Platinum medals are worth 15 points.

If you’re earning a lot of Platinum medals, you’ll get done with this pretty quickly, but if you’re a more casual player who mostly dumps in bronze and silver medals, it’s going to be a bit of a grind. But this is a guaranteed way for everyone to get the Skimmer — as long as you’re willing to put in the time.

Top 10% Nightfall score

The fastest way to get the Skimmer by far is earning a top 10% score in Nightfall challenges. (I was able to unlock the Skimmer on my first Nightfall run of the week using this method.) But in order to do this, you’ll need two things: endgame PvE skills and endgame PvE friends to fill out your Fireteam. If you have both of those, this is a very fast way to get the Skimmer.

If you keep banging your head against the Nightfall and can’t get the score you need, then it might be best to try one of the other two methods. One quick tip for this one is that if you can complete the Nightfall as close to the weekly reset (Tuesdays at noon ET) as possible, you’ll stand a much better chance of getting a high score.

Open Focus Activity chests

Finally, there are the new Focus Activity packages. Basically, every few hours a new Guardian Games playlist will become the “Focus Activity” for two hours during the week and three hours over the weekend. As you compete in the Focus Activity, you’ll earn bonus chests based on how you do, from bronze to gold. You can get these chests by just spending time in the Focused Activity, so this is a great way to get the Skimmer. However, you do have to be online at the right time to make it happen, so depending on your schedule, this might be a tough sell.

Are there any other Skimmers in Destiny 2?

Yes! Bungie launched two Skimmers on March 5, alongside Guardian Games 2024. However, only one of them (the Allstar Vector) is free. The other Skimmer is exclusive to the Eververse store, and it’s called the Winged Wolf.

The Winged Wolf is part of a gear set called the Gjallarheart Gear based on the iconic Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. There’s a new armor set for each of the three classes, which runs 1,500 Silver each. Then there’s a Gjallarhorn-like Ornament for the Thunderlord Exotic that runs 700 Silver. And finally there’s the Gjallarheart Gear Bundle, which is 2,500 Silver and appears to be the only way to get the Winged Wolf. In addition to the Eververse-exclusive Skimmer, it also comes with a Ghost, ship, and Shader, all based around Gjallarhorn.

Extra unfortunately, you cannot just buy 2,500 Silver, so you’ll need to purchase 3,000 Silver instead. This will run you $29.99 and it comes with 300 bonus Silver for a total of 3,300.

It’s unclear how long this Gjallarhorn bundle will be in the shop or if the Winged Wolf will be available for purchase after Guardian Games 2024 ends.