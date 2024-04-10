How to get Brave weapons plus full release schedule in Destiny 2

Brave weapons (also known as the Brave arsenal) were introduced in Destiny 2’s Into the Light update in April 2024, alongside the return of “The Whisper” mission.

These weapons — which include the likes of The Mountaintop, Midnight Coup, and The Recluse — are fan favorites plucked from across Destiny history. All have been redesigned with a new consistent visual style, a new Origin Trait (Indomitability), and new perk pools.

Unlike some Destiny 2 weapon releases, getting Brave weapons isn’t simply a case of getting lucky with drop rates. Though there is a degree of time-gating for those playing on day one, due to a quest-focused structure, there is a guaranteed way to get one of each before The Final Shape arrives, and a way to increase your odds with getting a chosen weapon if you’re hunting the perfect god roll.

Here’s how to get Brave weapons in Destiny 2, plus details about the full Brave weapons release schedule and a list of perks.

How to get Brave weapons in Destiny 2

Brave weapons are being gradually rolled out in the opening weeks of Into the Light, starting with six weapons as of the event’s debut on April 9, with two more per week after that. All 12 weapons will become available by the April 31 weekly reset.

The most straightforward way to earn each Brave weapon is to complete weapon quests from Arcite in the Hall of Champions. You’ll be introduced to Arcite as part of the update’s introductory “Feats of Bravery” questline, with the vendor appearing just to the right of Shaxx in the social space, who will offer a quest for all 12 weapons upon the completion of Elsie’s Rifle’s “Stranger Danger.” Each quest rewards a limited edition variant with a fixed curated roll, meaning you are guaranteed to get a powerful version of that firearm without relying on random drops.

Brave weapons can also be sourced from drops during the Onslaught activity, as well as Brave engrams, each with a random roll. To help with this, completing the weapon’s specific quest then allows you to “attune” that weapon at the statues within the Hall of Champions, increasing its drop rate within Onslaught.

This is particularly useful, as there is now the possibility that a “limited edition” version of each weapon can drop, giving it a unique appearance (similar to ornaments, but one that is tied to that specific weapon) and two traits instead of one. The higher the drop rate, the more chances you have to pick these up, especially if you play on the more challenging 50 wave version of Onslaught which ups the drop rate even further.

You can see the quest-specific curated rolls, and attunement in action, in this video from Kawffee on YouTube:

Beyond simply fleshing out your Vault with these new weapons and increasing your drop rates if you’re hunting a god roll, completing these quests is also one half of the way you earn the Superblack shader, an iconic look brought back from the original Destiny. The other half is earned by leveling Shaxx’s Hall of Champions reputation — which you should be well on the way to achieving by the time you complete Arcite’s 12 quests.

The weapon quests will expire with the arrival of The Final Shape on June 4, so you only have a limited amount of time to acquire these curated versions. That said, Brave weapon drops will continue from The Final Shape onwards (when the Onslaught activity moves into the Vanguard Ops area of the Director) so you can still pursue them if you wish.

Destiny 2 Brave weapons release schedule

The Brave weapon release schedule for Destiny 2 is as follows, aligning with the usual weekly reset time:

April 9 (Into the Light launch)

Edge Transit

Elsie’s Rifle

Falling Guillotine

Hung Jury SR4

The Recluse

Succession

April 16 (Into the Light week two)

Midnight Coup

The Mountaintop

April 23 (Into the Light week three)

Forbearance

Hammerhead

April 30 (Into the Light week four)

Blast Furnace

Luna’s Howl

The Brave weapons roster was originally going to be spread out until May 21 at a rate of one new drop per week, but as explained in a post on the Destiny subreddit, the schedule changed to “pack the first half of Destiny 2: The Last Light” with more to do ahead of the arrival of Zero Hour, Pantheon, and new Crucible (PvP) maps in May.

Destiny 2 Brave weapons perk pools

What follows is a list of the perk pools for each Brave weapon (sourced from Bungie.net) as well as their season, year, or game in the Destiny series they made their debut.