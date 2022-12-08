Every craftable weapon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Of all the great additions to Destiny 2’s “Season of the Seraph,” few are greater than the array of new craftable weapons. This season, the 19th for Bungie’s popular shared-world shooter, adds 16 such weapons.

Six weapons are brand new to the game, while ten are returning favorites. Four IKELOS and six Deep Stone Crypt weapons return with updated perk pools that will interest players of all levels. It’s lot to keep in mind, and a lot to prioritize. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how you can get all of the new craftable weapons, and details the perks each can have.

IKELOS weapons

IKELOS weapons can be found inside hidden Warmind Nodes. You’ll need five Deepsight Resonance versions of each weapon before you can craft them. The nodes appear to be on a weekly lockout, so the best way to farm these weapons is to get the “IKELOS Weapon Focusing” upgrade in the HELM. There are a few upgrades in the seasonal Exo Frame that you can unlock to help make this process go faster. Once you’ve collected five patterns, you can craft your new weapon. Below you’ll find a full breakdown of all the perks you can earn and which level they are unlocked.

IKELOS_HC_V1.0.3

IKELOS_HC_V1.0.3 is a legendary 180 RPM precision frame hand cannon. It deals void damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 is a legendary 750 RPM aggressive frame submachine gun. It deals arc damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Rasputin’s Arsenal

IKELOS_SG_V1.0.3

IKELOS_SG_V1.0.3 is a legendary 140 RPM rapid-fire frame shotgun. It deals solar damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Feeding Frenzy: 1

Turnabout: 1

Offhand Strike: 4

Threat Detector: 7

Grave Robber: 8

Subsistence: 9

Pugilist: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Rasputin’s Arsenal

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.3

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.3 is a legendary 140 RPM rapid-fire frame sniper rifle. It deals solar damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Rasputin’s Arsenal

Seraph weapons

Seraph weapons can be earned during the seasonal activity Heist Battlegrounds. Opening the chest that costs 500 Seraph Key Codes ultimately provides the best chance to get one. This is also the best way to farm for them if you’re looking to get to crafting early. You can also focus these weapons in the HELM, once you’ve unlocked the “Seraphic Weapon Focusing.” As with all craftable weapons this season, you’ll need to earn five Deepsight Resonance versions of each weapon to unlock the ability to craft it. All available perks are shown below.

Disparity

Disparity is a legendary 450 RPM aggressive burst pulse rifle. It deals stasis damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Moving Target: 1

Heating Up: 1

Outlaw: 4

No Distractions: 7

Rapid Hit: 8

Eye of the Storm: 9

Pugilist: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Headseeker: 1

Frenzy: 1

Headstone: 4

One for All: 7

Swashbuckler: 8

Kill Clip: 9

Desperado: 10

Origin Trait:

Tripwire Canary

Tripwire Canary is a legendary 612 draw-time lightweight bow. It deals arc damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Opening Shot: 1

Explosive Head: 1

Under-Over: 4

Frenzy: 7

Harmony: 8

Successful Warm-Up: 9

Swashbuckler: 10

Origin Trait:

Ambush

Veist Stinger

Judgment of Kelgorath

Judgment of Kelgorath is a legendary 45 RPM aggressive glaive. It deals solar damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Ambush

Hakke Breach Armaments

Path of Least Resistance

Path of Least Resistance is a legendary 1000 RPM adaptive frame trace rifle. It deals arc damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Hip-Fire Grip: 1

Shoot to Loot: 1

Dynamic Sway Reduction: 4

Subsistence: 7

Triple Tap: 8

Stats for All: 9

Adaptive Munitions: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Tap the Trigger: 1

Harmony: 1

Gutshot Straight: 4

Focused Fury: 7

Voltshot: 8

Dragonfly: 9

One for All: 10

Origin Trait:

Ambush

Omolon Fluid Dynamics

Fire and Forget

Fire and Forget is a legendary 533 RPM aggressive burst linear fusion rifle. It deals stasis damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Perfect Float: 1

Rangefinder: 1

Surplus: 4

Killing Wind: 7

Headstone: 8

Outlaw: 9

Field Prep: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Frenzy: 1

Harmony: 1

Demolitionist: 4

Focused Fury: 7

High-Impact Reserves: 8

Chill Clip: 9

Vorpal Weapon: 10

Origin Trait:

Ambush

Veist Stinger

Retrofit Escapade

Retrofit Escapade is a legendary 900 RPM rapid-fire frame machine gun. It deals void damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Zen Moment: 1

Turnabout: 1

Feeding Frenzy: 4

Heating Up: 7

Field Prep: 8

Stats for All: 9

Fourth Times the Charm: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Tap the Trigger: 1

Frenzy: 1

Rampage: 4

Golden Tricorn: 7

Vorpal Weapon: 8

One for All: 9

Target Lock: 10

Origin Trait:

Ambush

Suros Synergy

Deep Stone Crypt weapons

Deep Stone Crypt raid weapons are now able to be crafted. They can drop from any encounter or chest, and the first weapon you purchase from the end chest is guaranteed to have Deepsight Resonance. Below is a breakdown of all possible craftable perks for these weapons.

Posterity

Posterity is a legendary 180 RPM precision frame hand cannon. It deals arc damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Killing Wind: 1

Wellspring: 1

Surplus: 4

Rapid Hit: 7

Perfect Float: 8

Voltshot: 9

Reconstruction: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Gutshot Straight: 1

Pugilist: 1

Opening Shot: 4

Redirection: 7

Frenzy: 8

Focused Fury: 9

Rampage: 10

Origin Trait:

Trustee

Trustee is a legendary 260 RPM rapid-fire frame scout rifle. It deals solar damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Under Pressure: 1

Pugilist: 1

Killing Wind: 4

Surplus: 7

Reconstruction: 8

Perpetual Motion: 9

Rapid Hit: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

High-Impact Reserves: 1

Redirection: 1

Swashbuckler: 4

Opening Shot: 7

Wellspring: 8

Focused Fury: 9

Incandescent: 10

Origin Trait:

Bray Inheritance

Heritage

Heritage is a legendary 65 RPM pinpoint slug frame shotgun. It deals kinetic damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Auto-Loading Holster: 1

Demolitionist: 1

Hip-Fire Grip: 4

Slideshot: 7

Pugilist: 8

Reconstruction: 9

Threat Detector: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Snapshot Sights: 1

Moving Target: 1

Offhand Strike: 4

Killing Wind: 7

Swashbuckler: 8

Recombination: 9

Focused Fury: 10

Origin Trait:

Bray Inheritance

Succession

Succession is a legendary 72 RPM aggressive frame sniper rifle. It deals kinetic damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Lead from Gold: 1

Firmly Planted: 1

Demolitionist: 4

Moving Target: 7

No Distractions: 8

Shot Swap: 9

Reconstruction: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Osmosis: 1

Box Breathing: 1

Vorpal Weapon: 4

Recombination: 7

Focused Fury: 8

Snapshot Sights: 9

Firing Line: 10

Origin Trait:

Bray Inheritance

Commemoration

Commemoration is a legendary 450 RPM adaptive frame machine gun. It deals void damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

Well-Rounded: 1

Fourth Times the Charm: 1

Adaptive Munitions: 4

Surplus: 7

Reconstruction: 8

Dragonfly: 9

Subsistence: 10

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Redirection: 1

Unrelenting: 1

Repulsor Brace: 4

Focused Fury: 7

Rampage: 8

Firing Line: 9

Killing Tally: 10

Origin Trait:

Bray Inheritance

Bequest

Bequest is a legendary 70 charge-rate adaptive frame sword. It deals arc damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Surrounded: 1

Assassin’s Blade: 1

En Garde: 4

Demolitionist: 7

Vorpal Weapon: 8

Chain Reaction: 9

One for All: 10

Origin Trait: