 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find the collectibles in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher

How to get the Devil in the Details Triumph in the new Season of the Seraph dungeon

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new
Image of the main spire in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon Image: Bungie

Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, though it is a separate purchase from the season. It takes place inside an old Warmind facility that has recently come back online. The collectibles for this dungeon are Devilish recordings, messages left by Eramis providing words of warning about the traveler and possible events to come.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to find every collectible inside the Spire of the Watcher dungeon and how to complete the Devil in the Details Triumph.

Devil is in the Details Triumph

Collecting all six recordings grants you the Devil is in the Details Triumph. This is required for the WANTED title and also provides you with a sight increase in the drop rate of the dungeon Exotic bow, Hierarchy of Needs.

Devilish recordings

Here’s where you can find the six Devilish recordings hidden inside the dungeon.

Devilish recording 1

An image showing the first collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

The first collectible is found at the bottom of the large slide that follows finishing the opening fight. Once you hit the bottom, turn to your right. The collectible is on the third catwalk up from the ground.

An image showing the first collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Devilish recording 2

An image showing the second collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Collectible two is found in the room right before you enter the large chasm. It is tucked in the greenish lit area, as shown above.

Devilish recording 3

An image showing the third collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Collectible three is placed right next to the first secret chest. Once you make the large leap to land on the tiny railing, climb up as high as you can — this is the path you would normally take to progress through the area. Once you reach the top, turn so that you are facing the large pillar you just climbed. You will need to make a leap of faith around the right side of the pillar, you will know you are in the correct spot because there will be a small platform on that right side for you to land on. Jump to that platform and continue to the other side of the large pillar. The collectible will be directly in front of you.

An image showing the third collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Devilish recording 4

An image showing the fourth collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Collectible four is directly before you take the lift out of the chasm. Once you reach the lift, look to your left. There will be a small platform with a blue glow, where collectible four is waiting.

Devilish recording 5

An image showing the fifth collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Collectible five is directly behind the rally flag for the first encounter.

Devilish recording 6

An image showing the sixth collectible in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Collectible six is in the large room before jumping up to the top of the spire to complete the second encounter. Walk along the outer glass wall until you reach the console with the last collectible on it.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to farm in Dwarf Fortress

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Armored Core 6 isn’t just a ‘Soulsborne’ mech game, creators say

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Avatar: The Way of Water is already swimming toward the Oscars

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Filed under:

The Next 10

We’re celebrating Polygon’s 10th anniversary by looking at the future of the things we cover, with new stories and guest contributions all week

View All Stories

Disney just revived a character it lost the rights to in 1928

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Filed under:

A pooping burglar derailed Guillermo del Toro’s original animation career

With Netflix’s Pinocchio, the Mexican director returns to his first love after 30 years of live action

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon