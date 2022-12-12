Where to find the collectibles in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher

Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, though it is a separate purchase from the season. It takes place inside an old Warmind facility that has recently come back online. The collectibles for this dungeon are Devilish recordings, messages left by Eramis providing words of warning about the traveler and possible events to come.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over how to find every collectible inside the Spire of the Watcher dungeon and how to complete the Devil in the Details Triumph.

Devil is in the Details Triumph

Collecting all six recordings grants you the Devil is in the Details Triumph. This is required for the WANTED title and also provides you with a sight increase in the drop rate of the dungeon Exotic bow, Hierarchy of Needs.

Devilish recordings

Here’s where you can find the six Devilish recordings hidden inside the dungeon.

Devilish recording 1

The first collectible is found at the bottom of the large slide that follows finishing the opening fight. Once you hit the bottom, turn to your right. The collectible is on the third catwalk up from the ground.

Devilish recording 2

Collectible two is found in the room right before you enter the large chasm. It is tucked in the greenish lit area, as shown above.

Devilish recording 3

Collectible three is placed right next to the first secret chest. Once you make the large leap to land on the tiny railing, climb up as high as you can — this is the path you would normally take to progress through the area. Once you reach the top, turn so that you are facing the large pillar you just climbed. You will need to make a leap of faith around the right side of the pillar, you will know you are in the correct spot because there will be a small platform on that right side for you to land on. Jump to that platform and continue to the other side of the large pillar. The collectible will be directly in front of you.

Devilish recording 4

Collectible four is directly before you take the lift out of the chasm. Once you reach the lift, look to your left. There will be a small platform with a blue glow, where collectible four is waiting.

Devilish recording 5

Collectible five is directly behind the rally flag for the first encounter.

Devilish recording 6

Collectible six is in the large room before jumping up to the top of the spire to complete the second encounter. Walk along the outer glass wall until you reach the console with the last collectible on it.