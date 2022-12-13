Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide

Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.

Spire of the Watcher also brings in a new Exotic bow, Hierarchy of Needs, a primary weapon that deals massive amounts of damage.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over all the weapons that drop from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, what perks they can roll with, and which encounters they drop from.

Loot table Spire Ascent Akelous, the Siren's Current Persys, Primordial Ruin Spire Ascent Akelous, the Siren's Current Persys, Primordial Ruin Terminus Horizon Terminus Horizon Liminal Vigil Long Arm Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver Wilderflight Seventh Seraph Carbine Arms Hierarchy of Needs Arms Chest All other loot drops Legs Class Item Helmet

Seventh Seraph Carbine

Seventh Seraph Carbine is a legendary 450 RPM precision frame auto rifle. It deals kinetic damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is a legendary 180 RPM precision frame hand cannon. It deals kinetic damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Liminal Vigil

Liminal Vigil is a legendary 325 RPM aggressive burst sidearm. It deals stasis damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Wilderflight

Wilderflight is a legendary 100 RPM double-fire grenade launcher. It deals void damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Long Arm

Long Arm is a legendary 120 RPM aggressive frame scout rifle. It deals arc damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Terminus Horizon

Terminus Horizon is a legendary 360 RPM high-impact frame machine gun. It deals arc damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Hierarchy of Needs

Hierarchy of Needs is an Exotic bow. It deals solar damage, uses primary ammo, and has two Exotic Perks listed below.

It drops randomly from the final encounter, but you can increase your odds of acquiring it by completing some Spire of the Watcher triumphs. Once you have the weapon, the Catalyst is a guaranteed drop from defeating the final boss on Master difficulty.