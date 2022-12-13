 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide

Here’s which items drop from which encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

By Jacob VanderVat
Various weapons from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Image: Bungie

Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.

Spire of the Watcher also brings in a new Exotic bow, Hierarchy of Needs, a primary weapon that deals massive amounts of damage.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over all the weapons that drop from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, what perks they can roll with, and which encounters they drop from.

Loot table

Spire Ascent Akelous, the Siren's Current Persys, Primordial Ruin
Spire Ascent Akelous, the Siren's Current Persys, Primordial Ruin
Terminus Horizon Terminus Horizon Liminal Vigil
Long Arm Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver Wilderflight
Seventh Seraph Carbine Arms Hierarchy of Needs
Arms Chest All other loot drops
Legs Class Item
Helmet

Seventh Seraph Carbine

An image showing the Seventh Seraph Carbine from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Seventh Seraph Carbine is a legendary 450 RPM precision frame auto rifle. It deals kinetic damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver

An image showing the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is a legendary 180 RPM precision frame hand cannon. It deals kinetic damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Liminal Vigil

An image showing the Liminal Vigil from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Liminal Vigil is a legendary 325 RPM aggressive burst sidearm. It deals stasis damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Wilderflight

An image showing the Wilderflight from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Wilderflight is a legendary 100 RPM double-fire grenade launcher. It deals void damage and uses special ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Long Arm

An image showing the Long Arm from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Long Arm is a legendary 120 RPM aggressive frame scout rifle. It deals arc damage and uses primary ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Terminus Horizon

An image showing the Terminus Horizon from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Terminus Horizon is a legendary 360 RPM high-impact frame machine gun. It deals arc damage and uses heavy ammo.

PERK ROW 1 OPTIONS:

PERK ROW 2 OPTIONS:

Origin Trait:

Hierarchy of Needs

An image showing the Hierarchy of Needs from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Hierarchy of Needs is an Exotic bow. It deals solar damage, uses primary ammo, and has two Exotic Perks listed below.

It drops randomly from the final encounter, but you can increase your odds of acquiring it by completing some Spire of the Watcher triumphs. Once you have the weapon, the Catalyst is a guaranteed drop from defeating the final boss on Master difficulty.

