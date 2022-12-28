How to open that locked door in Destiny 2’s Operation: Seraph Station

Bungie released one of its silliest, arguably best rewards yet into Destiny 2 on Tuesday, Dec. 27. After shooting down a host of collectibles and making your way through the “Operation: Seraph’s Shield” mission for the umpteenth time, you can unlock your very own robot dog to chill with in the HELM by activating the Good Boy Protocol.

In this guide we’ll tell you how to unlock this metallic companion and unlock the Guardian’s Best Friend Triumph, which you’ll need for Season of the Seraph’s Title and Seal.

How to open the door

Once you’ve finished the “Operation: Seraph’s Shield” mission and crafted your very own Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle, you’ll be able to adventure around and destroy the 50 Security Drones on the Moon, Europa, and Mars. Then, as you progress further in the mission and unlock more upgrades, you’ll be able to destroy the final 12 Drones inside the “Operation: Seraph Shield” mission itself. (If you need help finding any of those Drones — and some of them are pretty tricky — don’t worry, we’ve run down the location of every Security Drone in Destiny 2.)

Once you’ve destroyed all the Drones with Revision Zero, you’ll need to make your way back through “Operation: Seraph Shield,” through the space walk, and into the room where you finally defeat the giant Hive Knight. (If you take the red teleporter to the final boss, you’ve gone too far.)

In the room where you kill the first boss (not to be confused with the room where you make that same boss retreat earlier in the mission), you’ll see a door on the left with a bunch of elaborate lights and a probe symbol on it. Once the Drones are destroyed, you’ll be able to unlock the door. Use your upgrades (or a sword with Eager Edge) to bypass the lasers and the locked door in order to reach the teleporter.

How to get the dog and what you get once you reach it

Once you go through the teleporter, you’ll find yourself in the dark corners of the station. You’ll have to complete a brief platforming puzzle with a few different routes, some of which will kill you while others will teleport you back to the beginning.

However, if you’re not a jumping puzzle person, the only thing you really need to know is to follow the right path once you reach the pipe junction and watch out for the red lights. Red lights tend to denote pits that can kill you, while white lights show the safer path. (If you want an exact run-through of how to reach the dog, check out the great video from Esoterickk we’ve linked above.)

Once you reach the mechanical dog, give him a little path and you’ll unlock the Guardian’s Best Friend Triumph. Even better, he’ll teleport to the HELM and hang out in front of the Exo Frame. You can pet him whenever you want and even select a tracker on your seasonal emblems denoting how many times you’ve pet the dog.

Typically, seasonal content like Operation: Seraph Shield disappears when Bungie rolls over to a new expansion year. With Lightfall coming out on Feb. 28, it’s currently unclear what will happen to the mission or the dog in early 2023. We’ve reached out to Bungie to clarify how the HELM will change post-Lightfall. To be safe, we highly recommend you get Revision Zero and the mechanical pup before Feb. 28, 2023.