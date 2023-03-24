 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All Altar of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4

Finding Altars of Lilith grants you Renown

By Johnny Yu
Red demon lady with horns, a visible beating heart, and a huge red cape stood behind a kneeling person. AKA Lilith in Diablo IV / 4 Image: Blizzard Entertainment

One way to gain Renown in Diablo 4 is to find all of the Altars of Lilith scattered around the map. In the Diablo 4 beta, there are a total of 28 to find with each shrine giving all of your characters a permanent buff. At the beginning of the game, you can find one altar, but the rest of the altars won’t appear until you make it to Kyovashad, the large city located in the center of the Fractured Peaks.

What do the Altars of Lilith do?

Renown screen in Diablo 4 / IV showing the possible rewards you can receive in that specific region along with the challenges/collectibles you must do to increase your renown Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

The first time you discover an Altar of Lilith in a realm, all of the characters on that realm will receive one of the following buffs:

  • Base attribute increased by two
  • Maximum capacity of Murmuring Obols increased by five

Each time you unlock an Altar of Lilith, you’ll also gain 10 Renown. You can gain Renown by discovering areas, completing side quests, and collecting a variety of challenges. Once you reach certain Renown milestones in a region like the Fractured Peaks, you’ll be able to collect rewards such as bonus experience, gold, skill points, and paragon points.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations — Fractured Peaks

There are 28 Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, the primary area for the Diablo 4 beta. You’ll be able to find the first Altar of Lilith on your way to Kyovashad, but the rest of shrines won’t spawn until you make it to the city. To see where all of the shrines are located, check out the annotated map below.

All Altar of Lilith locations in the Fractured Peaks of Diablo 4 / IV depicted on an annotated map. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Or, if you’d like a close-up image of the Altars of Lilith, check out the images below.

Desolate Highlands — Icehowl Taiga, #1

Altar of Lilith 1 location in the Icehowl Taiga area of the Desolate Highlands zone in Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The first Altar can be found soon after you create your character. This shrine can be found in the pathway after you leave the initial village.

Desolate Highlands — Eastern Pass, #2

Altar of Lilith 2 found in the Eastern Pass area of Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith is hidden among the trees on the way to Kyovashad. Stick along the right wall or climb up the cliff to easily find this shrine.

Desolate Highlands — Father’s Cross, #3

Altar of Lilith 3 found in Father’s Cross in Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an ingame screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith can be found southwest of Kyoshavad. Exit the city and descend down the path to find this shrine flush against the wall.

Dobrev Taiga — Southeast Foothills, #4

Altar of Lilith 4 found in the Southeast Foothills of Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith in the Southeast Foothills of the Dobrev Taiga can be spotted by its red glow behind the trees.

Dobrev Taiga — Shadow Trail, #5

Altar of Lilith 5 found in the Shadow Trail area of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot of a warrior stood beside a statue and some rock peaks. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Located directly south of Kyovashad, this Altar of Lilith can be spotted in between two rock pillars on the Shadow Trail.

Drobrev Taiga — Western Tunnels, #6

Altar of Lilith 6 found in the Western Tunnels area of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screen shot of a warrior in side a cave system Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith can be found beside an open wall in the Western Tunnels.

Gale Valley — Trekker’s Nook, #7

Altar of Lilith 7 found in the Trekker’s Nook area of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an in game screenshot and an annotated map Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Find this Altar of Lilith hidden behind a tree in Trekker’s Nook.

Gale Valley — Tsepilova Pond, #8

Altar of Lilith 8 found in the Tsepilova Pond area of the Gale Valley zone in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Fight your way through the massive hordes of ghouls in the Tespilova Pond to find this hidden Altar of Lilith.

Gale Valley — Zeleny Lowlands, #9

Altar of Lilith 9 found in the Zeleny Lowlands area of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith is located in the trees of a snow covered path in the Zeleny Lowlands.

Frigid Expanse — Shivering Wilds, #10

Altar of Lilith 10 found in the Shivering Wilds area of the Frigid Expanse in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith can be found amongst the trees in the snowy Shivering Wilds.

Frigid Expanse — Shivering Wilds, #11

Altar of Lilith 11 found in the Shivering Wilds area of the Frigid Expanse in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith can be particularly difficult to spot because it’s placed directly behind a tree.

Malnok Stronghold, #12

Altar of Lilith 12 found in a cabin in the Malnok Stronghold of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith can be found in a house in the Malnok Stronghold. When you first arrive, you’ll start an event where you must find the source of the storm. You can either complete the event or take the first left turn on the initial path to find the house containing the shrine. Destroy the ice wall blocking the entrance, then enter the building to unlock the altar.

Seat of the Heavens — Fields of Judgment, #13

Altar of Lilith 13 found in the FIelds of Judgment of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Lodged into the frozen ground, this Altar of Lilith can be found in the Fields of Judgment area of the Seat of the Heavens Zone.

Seat of the Heavens — Serac Rapture , #14

Altar of Lilith 14 found in the Serac Rapture area of the Seat of the Heavens zone in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Head towards the western most point of the Fractured Peaks to find this Altar of Lilith along the edge of the map.

Seat of the Heavens — Sinner’s Pass, #15

Altar of Lilith 15 found in Sinners Pass of the Seat of the Heavens zone in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Head to the north of the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint to find this Altar of Lilith along the edge of the map.

Frigid Expanse — Olyam Tundra, #16

Altar of Lilith found in the Olyam Tundra area of the Frigid Expanse in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Fast travel to either Kyovashad or the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint, and make your way to this Altar of Lilith at the end of a narrow pathway.

Frigid Expanse — Olyam Tundra, #17

Altar of Lilith 17 found in the Olyam Tundra of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith can be found on the side of a cliff in the Olyam Tundra area of the Frigid Expanse zone.

Frigid Expanse, The Deep White, #18

Altar of Lilith 18 found in The Deep White of the Frigid Expanse area of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Search for the Altar of Lilith on the edge of a cliff in the Deep White area.

Sarkova Pass, Crags of Ill Wind, #19

Altar of Lilith 19 found in the Crags of Ill Wind in Sarkova Pass of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Find the Altar of Lilith on the edge of the path in the Crags of Ill Wind.

Kor Dragan Stronghold, #20

Altar of Lilith 21 found in Kor Dragon Stronghold in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith can be found in the Kor Dragan Stronghold, in the northern area of Fractured Peaks. This area is filled with high-level enemies, so save this shrine for your similarly high-leveled characters. When you first enter the stronghold, you’ll be tasked with purging the area of its vampiric corruption. This Altar of Lilith can be found on one of the stronghold’s walls as soon as you enter. After you climb up the wall to destroy the vampiric corruption on the left side of the wall, travel to the right side to find the altar hidden amongst a few wooden barrels and crates.

Sarkova Pass — Western Ways, #21

Altar of Lilith 21 found in the Western Ways area of Sarkova Pass in Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an ingame screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith can be spotted in the Western Ways area which is located in the northern area of the Fractured Peaks. Search along the edge of the map to easily find the shrine.

Sarkova Pass — Western Ways, #22

Altar of Lilith 23 found in Western Ways of Diablo 4 / IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Search along the west side of the Western Ways area to find the Altar of Lilith hidden in the trees.

The Pallid Glade — Melnik’s Hill, #23

Altar of Lilith 23 found in a log cabin in Melnik’s Hill of Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Altar of Lilith can be found inside a cabin in Melnik’s Hill, an area located in the northern section of the Pallid Glade.

Sarkova Pass — Western Ways, #24

Altar of Lilith 24 found in Western Ways of Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and in game screenshot. Snowy. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Located south of Menestad, the Altar of Lilith can be found in an alcove on the left side of the road that connects Menestad to Kyovashad.

The Pallid Glade — The Brinewood, #25

Altar of Lilith 25 found in the Brinewood of Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an ingame screenshot. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Alter of Lilith can be very hard to spot, especially at night time. The shrine is hidden in the trees in the south eastern section of the Brinewoods.

Nostrava Stronghold, #26

Altar of Lilith 26 located in the Nostrava area of the Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4 / Diablo IV depicted by an annotated map and an ingame screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

This Altar of Lilith can be found in the Nostrava Stronghold. You must complete a portion of the Stronghold event in order to find this Altar, but come prepared as this Stronghold is full of overleveled demonic enemies. When you’re tasked to investigate the villagers’ homes, enter the home closest to the chapel and destroy the effigy inside. Once the demons and enemies are defeated, duck under the newly uncovered hole in the wall and follow the path to find the shrine.

The Pallid Glade — The Brinewood, #27

Altar of Lilith 27 found in the Brinewood area of Diablo IV / Diablo 4 depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Search among the trees to find this Altar of Lilith located in the southern most area of the Pallid Glade.

Desolate Highlands — Icehowl Taiga, #28

Altar of Lilith 28 found in an Icehowl Taiga area of the Desolate Highlands in Diablo 4 / Diablo IV which is depicted by an annotated map and an in game screenshot Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Located near the very start of the game, this Altar of Lilith can be found in between a group of trees.

Once you’ve found all of the Altars of Lilith, try taking on Ashava, Diablo 4’s first major world boss, or build new characters in a class you haven’t tried. Here are our best build guides for the Rogue, Sorcerer, and Barbarian.

