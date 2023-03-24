13 things to know before diving into the Diablo 4 beta

Diablo 4, an isometric RPG about pressing X to fight the hordes of hell, is here (in beta), and as dense as a certain infamous poem about its domain.

Though Diablo 4 isn’t out in fully until later this year, Blizzard ran an early access beta from March 17 to 20, available to folks who pre-ordered the game (or bought a chicken sandwich at KFC). The beta’s second weekend is active now through March 27, with access open to anyone who’s intrigued. Maybe you’re diving in. Here’s some advice before you start.

Try out all five classes

The Diablo 4 beta lets you create up to ten characters across five different classes. Three classes were available during the beta’s first weekend: the Rogue, the Barbarian, and the Sorcerer. Two more — the Necromancer and the Druid — are available this weekend. It’s worth dabbling a little bit with each one. That way, when Diablo 4 sees a full release in June, you’ll better know which class you’ll want to assign your primary character.

Change your looting options

Nothing is more core to Diablo than the loot grind. Finding gear buffs your build, allowing you to effortlessly hack and slash your way through even the beefiest enemies. But in Diablo 4, you may notice that the drops “disappear” off of the floor.

By default, item labels will fade away after being on the floor for 10 seconds, but you can change the display to be toggleable. There will be a lot of moments where you’re fighting against enemies and loot will drop, but the fight will extend past those measly 10 seconds. You’ll “lose” your gear, but in reality, it’s still there on the floor, just not visible. Head over to the “gameplay” tab in your settings, and scroll down to the Item Label Display to set your desired settings.

You can bail on dungeons

Having a rough time in a dungeon? Pressing down on the D-pad (on console) will kickstart a 10-second timer. Once the timer is up, you’ll automatically teleport back to the most recent settlement or waypoint you visited.

You have to manually unlock waypoints, though

You can fast travel to any waypoint you’ve visited. Thing is, unlike most games, which automatically unlock fast travel spots when you pass them, you have to manually interact with it. The prompt is simple (press “X,” at least on PlayStation) but make sure to do it, lest you find yourself trapped, cold and alone, in the depths of a dungeon, getting repeatedly obliterated by a boss who seriously outranks you.

Weapons degrade when you die

There aren’t many drawbacks to dying in Diablo 4; checkpoints are generous, and respawns don’t take much time at all. Still, there’s one repercussion: Every time you die, your gear will degrade a little bit. So much for that weapon durability debate!

Respec is free — to a point

There’s no risk in trying out skills you’re unsure about, at least in the early goings. You can respec classes with no repercussion up to level 15. It’s an easy way to see if you like certain parts of the skill tree before committing fully. For example, if you’re playing a Sorcerer, swap builds between ice, fire, and lightning magic in the early goings to see which type of magic you prefer most.

Dismantle gear instead of selling it

You can automatically mark loot as junk (Square on PlayStation). Selling junk in bulk can earn you a decent chunk of change, but honestly, you’ll naturally earn plenty of gold through defeating enemies and looting chests. You’re better off dismantling your junk gear at the blacksmith. Every time you dismantle a common item for the first time (say, an Apprentice’s Wand weapon), you’ll then unlock that item in your transmog wardrobe.

The big boss is only available at certain times

Ashava the Pestilent is Diablo 4’s first major world boss. Defeating the boss rewards you with legendary gear. During the Diablo 4 beta, however, you can only fight Ashava during four distinct windows. Here’s a list of world boss times you can fight the world boss this weekend; you’ll also get a 30-minute heads up notification in-game before Ashava spawns.

Don’t sleep on aspects

Aspects are passive abilities that you can add onto your gear to either add an effect or modify an existing one. You gain them by completing dungeons or extracting them from an item you own (more on that in a sec). These passives can upgrade your abilities, increase your damage, bulk up your defenses, or provide your character with more utility. Employing aspects is necessary to make your characters stronger and improve your build to easily take down the mightiest enemies.

How to extract aspects from your gear

If you have a piece of gear with a passive you really enjoy but find a new piece of equipment with better base stats, you can transfer the passive over to the new gear. Head over to the occultist in the northwest corner of Kyovashad and extract the passive from your old gear to receive the aspect (though this will destroy your old gear in the process). You can then imprint the aspect onto your new gear at the cost of a few rare crafting materials which you can get by salvaging your unnecessary gear.

The side content is definitely worth it

In each region of Diablo 4, you’ll earn renown by completing a variety of challenges such as clearing Strongholds, completing side quests, and tracking down Altars of Lilith. After you hit a renown milestone, you’ll receive rewards for either your current character or all of the characters on the realm. Some of the rewards include bonus experience and gold, extra skill points (allowing you to play around with class skill trees a bit beyond the level-25 limit), more potion charges, and even paragon points which will be extremely useful for the late game.

Participate in random events around the map

As you’re exploring the Fractured Peaks during the beta, you may see an orange circle on your minimap. These circles indicate that there is an event taking place in the area. These events can range from protecting civilians, eliminating enemies in the area, or escorting a ghostly spirit from one point to another. They may not seem like the most enticing tasks, but these events are an easy way to get gear. A chest will spawn after you successfully complete each event; this guarantees gear (or the occasional unique).

Your progress does not carry over to the main game

So don’t get too attached to any of this!