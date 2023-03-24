Diablo 4: Ashava the Pestilent World Boss spawn times and location

The biggest boss in the Diablo 4 beta is the first world boss, Ashava the Pestilent. Ashava is a difficult dragon-demon-thing with a slew of powerful attacks that can and will one-shot you if you’re not prepared. You can only defeat this world boss once per week, and there are only four times in which Ashava appears during the Open Beta.

Ashava can be challenged by up to 12 players and will provide you with legendary rewards — if you’re capable of bringing them down. Continue reading to find out where and when you can find Ashava the Pestilent in Diablo 4.

Where to find Ashava the Pestilient in Diablo 4

Ashava can be found in the Crucible, which is located on the eastern side of the Fractured Peaks. In Diablo 4, enemies and zones typically scale with your level, but the Crucible is a level 25 zone — also the max level during the beta. We recommend that you either get to max level or as close to level 25 as possible, and collect some legendary and unique equipment catered to your build prior to challenging Ashava.

When does Ashava the Pestilient spawn in the Diablo 4 beta?

Ashava will spawn four times during the Diablo 4 Open Beta:

March 25 at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CET / 6 p.m. GMT

at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CET / 6 p.m. GMT March 25 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT / 9 p.m. CET / 8 p.m. GMT

at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT / 9 p.m. CET / 8 p.m. GMT March 25 at 11 p.m. PDT / March 26 at 2 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. CET / 7 a.m. GMT

at 11 p.m. PDT / March 26 at 2 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. CET / 7 a.m. GMT March 26 at 1 a.m. PDT / 4 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CET / 9 a.m. GMT

There will also be an indicator that appears in this area 30 minutes before Ashava spawns. Make sure to get there before the timer counts down to zero!

Once Ashava arrives at the Crucible, you’ll have 15 minutes to defeat them. If you don’t take Ashava down quick enough, they’ll leave the Crucible and you’ll be left with measly rewards, so come prepared with your best gear, and be sure to spec your Rogues, Sorcerers, and Barbarians accordingly.