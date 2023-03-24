Diablo 4 Ashava the Pestilent World Boss spawn times and location

The biggest challenge in the Diablo 4 beta is the first world boss, Ashava the Pestilent. Ashava is a difficult dragon-demon-thing with a slew of powerful attacks that can and will one-shot you if you’re not prepared. You can only defeat this world boss once per week, and thankfully it will appear more often during the “Server Slam” beta weekend.

Ashava can be challenged by up to 12 players and will provide you with legendary rewards — if you’re capable of bringing them down. Continue reading to find out where and when you can find Ashava the Pestilent spawns in Diablo 4.

Where to find Ashava the Pestilient’s location in Diablo 4

Ashava can be found in the Crucible, which is located on the eastern side of the Fractured Peaks. In Diablo 4, enemies and zones typically scale with your level, but the Crucible is a level 25 zone — also the max level during the beta.

We recommend that you either get to max level or as close to level 20 as possible, and collect some legendary and unique equipment catered to your build prior to challenging Ashava.

World boss Ashava the Pestilient spawn times in North America (ET, PT)

Ashava will spawn nine times during the Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ beta. They are as follows for North America:

May 13 world boss spawn times

9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET — first spawn time

12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET

May 14 world boss spawn times

12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET

6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET

9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET — final spawn time

World boss Ashava the Pestilient spawn times in Europe (BST, CEST)

Ashava will spawn nine times during the Diablo 4 “Server Slam” beta. They are as follows for Europe:

May 13 world boss spawn times

6 p.m. CEST / 5 p.m. BST (UK) — first spawn time

9 p.m. CEST / 8 p.m. BST (UK)

12 a.m. CEST / 11 p.m. BST (UK)

May 14 world boss spawn times

3 a.m. CEST / 2 a.m. BST (UK)

6 a.m. CEST / 5 a.m. BST (UK)

9 a.m. CEST / 8 a.m. BST (UK)

12 p.m. CEST / 11 a.m. BST (UK)

3 p.m. CEST / 2 p.m. BST (UK)

6 p.m. CEST / 5 p.m. BST (UK) — final spawn time

There will also be an indicator that appears in this area 30 minutes before Ashava spawns. Make sure to get there before the timer counts down to zero!

Once Ashava arrives at the Crucible, you’ll have 15 minutes to defeat them. If you don’t take Ashava down quick enough, they’ll leave the Crucible and you’ll be left with measly rewards, so come prepared with your best gear, and be sure to spec your classes accordingly.

Update (May 12): This article has been updated to reflect the latest spawn times for the “Server Slam” weekend.

Correction (March 25): This article has been updated to reflect the correct spawn times for Ashava, world boss of the Diablo 4 beta.