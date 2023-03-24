The best Diablo 4 Rogue builds

The Rogue is one of several classes that will appear in Diablo 4, alongside series mainstays such as the Barbarian, Necromancer, and Druid. What the Rogue lacks in raw damage output, the class makes up for in maneuverability and damage-over-time effects. Those who pursue the path of the Rogue in Diablo 4 will want to use every tool at their disposal to make the most of this highly versatile class.

Unlike the Barbarian or Sorcerer, the Rogue is capable of both long-range and melee attacks while still being able to keep a fair amount of distance from targets. Additionally, the Rogue allows for players to make more strategic plays, as it is capable of funneling enemies through narrow pathways extremely effectively, or applying devastating damage-over-time effects to enemies through the use of traps and weapon coatings.

The Diablo 4 beta caps characters at level 25, which limits how many skill points you can initially receive. You can earn skill points by increasing your renown by — among other ways — tracking down the dozens of Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks region. Here are the best Rogue skills to get in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build — Single Target:

Invigorating Strike → Enhanced Invigorating Strike → Fundamental Invigorating Strike

Penetrating Shot

Dash → Enhanced Dash

Caltrops → Enhanced Caltrops → Disciplined Caltrops

Weapon Mastery 3/3

Rapid Gambits → Trick Attacks

Poison Imbuement → Enhanced Poison Imbuement

Deadly Venom → Debilitating Toxins → Alchemical Advantage

Shadow Clone → Prime Shadow Clone → Supreme Shadow Clone

Best Diablo 4 Rogue Build — AoE

Puncture → Enhanced Puncture → Fundamental Puncture

Barrage

Dash → Enhanced Dash

Weapon Mastery 3/3

Caltrops → Enhanced Caltrops

Poison Trap → Enhanced Poison Trap

Shadow Imbuement → Enhanced Shadow Imbuement → Blended Shadow Imbuement

Shadow Crash → Consuming Shadows

Shadow Clone → Prime Shadow Clone → Supreme Shadow Clone

How to use the Rogue in Diablo 4

One of the most integral things players will want to keep in mind when using the Rogue is its ability to make enemies Vulnerable. This is extremely useful when tackling Rare and Legendary monsters found on the overworld map or in dungeons. Making enemies Vulnerable not only makes them take 20% more damage, but when paired with other attacks that work off of this specific debuff, you can daze your target.

Many of the Rogue’s Basic Skills are greatly enhanced when enemies are Vulnerable, so it’s a good idea to invest some points into the Invigorating Strike skill tree. Taking Fundamental Invigorating Strike will render an enemy Vulnerable if you strike an opponent with the skill while you are under 50% energy. This is great for the early game, or even late game if you tailor an entire build around it. Thankfully, a majority of skills the Rogue has access to are tailored around this specific debuff. So we’d also recommend branching into Flurry, Rapid Fire, and Forceful Arrow.

That said, as you continue to branch out into Diablo 4’s skill tree, the Rogue truly begins to feel powerful. Outside of providing that debilitating debuff, Rogues can imbue their weapons with Poison and Shadow damage.

Poison is fairly straightforward, and unless you choose to imbue an attack that hits multiple targets, Poison in Diablo 4 is mostly reserved for single target fights against stronger bosses. However, Shadow damage works like an area-of-effect explosion. After striking an enemy and infecting it with Shadow damage, killing it before the six-second timer runs out causes its corpse to deal massive damage to all enemies surrounding it. This is great for World Events, and for taking out hordes of enemies. And since Diablo 4 allows you to respec at any time, you can pick your poison depending on what you want to tackle.

Added mobility using the Rogue’s dash is also a great tool for World Bosses or avoiding damage during particularly punishing mechanics. You should invest at least one Skill Point into Dash so you have an extra escape tool, especially if you intend on strafing enemies in dungeons, or tackling Ashava, the world boss.

You can further enhance the power of your skills through the use of aspects, passive skills that are found on gear that you can remove and reapply on better gear. Here’s how that process works.