The best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds

The Sorcerer returns in Diablo 4. Similar to its Wizard counterpart from Diablo 3, the Sorcerer class is capable of casting powerful elemental magic to inflict incredible amounts of damage on groups of enemies. While the Sorcerer may not feel as proficient as the Barbarian or Rogue at fighting single targets, it is without a doubt one of the strongest classes in Diablo 4 thus far.

While the Sorcerer isn’t as dextrous as the Rogue or as durable as the Barbarian, the class compensates in raw damage potential. Weaving different types of elemental magic together to create devastating effects or even choosing to follow a single elemental path will have the same result. Ultimately, playing as the Sorcerer in Diablo 4 is about killing your enemies before they can even get to you.

The Diablo 4 beta caps characters at level 25, which limits how many skill points you can initially receive. You can earn skill points by increasing your renown by — among other ways — tracking down the dozens of Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks region. Here are the best Sorcerer skills to get in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build — Mixed Magic:

Frost Bolt → Enhanced Frost Bolt → Flickering Frost Bolt

Incernate → Enhanced Incernate → Greater Incernate

Glass Cannon (3/3)

Teleport → Enhanced Teleport

Hydra → Enhanced Hydra → Summoned Hydra

Inner Flames → Crippling Flame → Devouring Blaze

Meteor

Blizzard → Enhanced Blizzard → Wizard’s Blizzard

Inferno

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build — Ice Magic:

Frost Bolt → Enhanced Frost Bolt → Flickering Frost Bolt

Frozen Orb → Enhanced Frozen Orb → Destructive Frozen Orb

Ice Armor → Enhanced Ice Armor

Glass Cannon (3/3)

Frost Nova → Enhanced Frost Nova → Mystical Frost Nova

Ice Blades → Enhanced Ice Blades → Summoned Ice Blades

Blizzard → Enhanced Blizzard → Wizard’s Blizzard

Icy Viel → Snap Freeze → Cold Front

Deep Freeze

How to use the Sorcerer in Diablo 4

While the most vulnerable of the classes in Diablo 4, the Sorcerer is capable of immense power. The Sorcerer can branch into a total of three different kinds of elemental magic: ice, fire, and lightning. Each branch is strong within its own right, having their own unique benefits. Fire can be used to deal damage over time to enemies, lightning allows for extra maneuverability through a dodge, and ice deals in debuffs and cooldowns. As always, players will want to maximize their damage potential and invest in passives like Glass Cannon regardless of what elemental skills they use.

Much like the Rogue, the Sorcerer can make enemies Vulnerable, which will allow the Sorcerer to deal 20% more damage to any foe inflicted with the status effect. This can be done through the Frost Bolt ice attack, and is available through other attacks through this specific elemental tree. Additionally, Ice Blades is an incredible skill that also has a chance to make enemies Vulnerable. But where it really shines is through the Summoned Ice Blades skill, which reduces the cooldown of all of your other skills by 50% when unlocked — plus, for every 20 seconds you have a cooldown, an ice blade will spawn on a random enemy. This is why the ice elemental tree deserves its own build tree, due to how effective it can be.

For those looking to deal in damage-over-time skills, fire magic will be your best bet. Almost every fire aspected skill has some kind of burning effect, even the basic Fire Bolt skill will apply burning damage to any enemies it hits. Flame Hydras and Inferno are also incredible skills for doing both damage over time and massive area of effect damage.

Lightning, on the other hand, is more focused around dealing damage to large numbers of enemies at a time. This is arguably the most efficient elemental tree for those looking to run through dungeons or take on large swaths of enemies in World Events. Additionally, the Sorcerer’s Teleport adds an extra potential dodge while dealing damage, unlike the Rogue’s Dash. Building into the Teleport tree will also provide you with additional damage reduction as to not leave you entirely helpless to the enemies you teleport into or away from.

You can further enhance the power of your skills through the use of aspects, passive skills that are found on gear that you can remove and reapply on better gear. Here’s how that process works.