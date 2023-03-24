All Stronghold locations in Diablo 4 — Fractured Peaks

In the Diablo 4 beta, there are a total of three Strongholds scattered around the map: Malnok, Kor Dragan, and Nostrava. Each of these Strongholds have their own storyline along with different enemies to defeat. After finishing the Stronghold event, you’ll gain access to either a new town, waypoint, or side quest. Continue reading to find out what Strongholds are and where to find them in the Fractured Peaks region.

Each of the three Strongholds in Fractured Peaks also have an Altar of Lilith, which will provide you with a stat boost and some renown.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

Malnok Stronghold

Malnok is located to the east of Kyovashad, the city at the center of Fractured Peaks.

Proceed to the center of Malnok to find the source of the storm. Defeat all of the Ice Clan Stormcallers which are indicated on the map by a skull icon. Return to the center of Malnok, and defeat the remaining Ice Clan members. Slay Frosthorn, Ice Clan Champion Light the Wanderer’s Shrine which is indicated on the map by a diamond icon to turn the Stronghold into a public space.

Kor Dragan Stronghold

The Kor Dragan Stronghold is located above Menestad in the northern section of the Fractured Peaks.

Enter Kor Dragan from the southwestern entrance. Purge the vampiric corruption, large red orbs, by first destroying the smaller orbs that branch off. Follow the branches to find the lesser vampiric corruption and get rid of them, allowing you to attack the original. Be aware that the larger balls will unleash a boss for you to defeat. Destroy the Vampiric Aberration which be found in the northern area of the Stronghold. Enter the archives to face off against Nilcar, the Forgotten Bishop. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine indicated on the map by a diamond to open up the Stronghold.

Nostrava Stronghold

The Nostrava Stronghold can be found to the west of Kyovashad.