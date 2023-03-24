 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Stronghold locations in Diablo 4 — Fractured Peaks

Fight your way through Malnok, Kor Dragan, and Nostrava

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Blizzard artwork of Fractured Peaks, a region in Diablo 4 / IV. A snowy location in Sanctuary. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

In the Diablo 4 beta, there are a total of three Strongholds scattered around the map: Malnok, Kor Dragan, and Nostrava. Each of these Strongholds have their own storyline along with different enemies to defeat. After finishing the Stronghold event, you’ll gain access to either a new town, waypoint, or side quest. Continue reading to find out what Strongholds are and where to find them in the Fractured Peaks region.

Each of the three Strongholds in Fractured Peaks also have an Altar of Lilith, which will provide you with a stat boost and some renown.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

Malnok Stronghold

Map showing where the Malnok Stronghold is located in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4 / IV. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

Malnok is located to the east of Kyovashad, the city at the center of Fractured Peaks.

  1. Proceed to the center of Malnok to find the source of the storm.
  2. Defeat all of the Ice Clan Stormcallers which are indicated on the map by a skull icon.
  3. Return to the center of Malnok, and defeat the remaining Ice Clan members.
  4. Slay Frosthorn, Ice Clan Champion
  5. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine which is indicated on the map by a diamond icon to turn the Stronghold into a public space.

Kor Dragan Stronghold

Kor Dragan Stronghold location in Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4 / IV. Location shown in circle on map Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Kor Dragan Stronghold is located above Menestad in the northern section of the Fractured Peaks.

  1. Enter Kor Dragan from the southwestern entrance.
  2. Purge the vampiric corruption, large red orbs, by first destroying the smaller orbs that branch off. Follow the branches to find the lesser vampiric corruption and get rid of them, allowing you to attack the original. Be aware that the larger balls will unleash a boss for you to defeat.
  3. Destroy the Vampiric Aberration which be found in the northern area of the Stronghold.
  4. Enter the archives to face off against Nilcar, the Forgotten Bishop.
  5. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine indicated on the map by a diamond to open up the Stronghold.

Nostrava Stronghold

Nostrava Stronghold location in Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4 / IV. Location shown circled on the map. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Nostrava Stronghold can be found to the west of Kyovashad.

  1. Make your way to the chapel in Nostrava and speak with Priestess inside.
  2. Defeat the crazy villagers that attack you.
  3. Travel to a nearby home in the village, and destroy the Demonic Effigies found inside. There are five total Demonic Effigies with one being in each home.
  4. Return to the chapel to face off against Negala, Torvala, and Kozira.
  5. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine.

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘What happens if Kirby swallows a hot man?’ His directors give answers

By Chris Plante
/ new

Funko leadership fires Mondo founders, ending pop culture’s best poster-maker

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Filed under:

Resident Evil 4 remake Blue Medallion locations and all other requests guide

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

The Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is for the fan theories

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Epic decides to allow fan recreations of old Fortnite maps in Creative 2.0

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon