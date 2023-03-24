 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to transmog gear in Diablo 4

Salvage your gear to change how your other gear looks

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Change the appearance of your gear in Diablo 4 / IV. Warrior dripped out in fur lined boots chestplate and pants. Viking aesthetic helmet. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the main goals of Diablo 4 is to making your character look exactly how you want them to look. Whether you want to make your character look an innocent demon-killing machine or a badass you’d never want to mess with, it’s all possible in Diablo 4. Continue reading on to find out how to change the appearance of your gear and how to unlock more clothing options.

How to transmog your gear in Diablo 4

  • Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon
  • Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

To change the appearance of your gear, head over to the Wardrobe, indicated by the wardrobe icon on the map that... looks like a wardrobe. You can find it in any major city. Interact with the wardrobe to access the transmog screen. Here, you can switch the look of your equipment by selecting the specific piece you want to transmog, and choosing one of the other gear options below it. You can also change the color of your armor by choosing a pigment at the bottom right of the screen.

If you want to get rid of your transmog, open your inventory and hover over the desired gear. Select the “Hide Transmog” option to return the piece of equipment back to its original form.

How to unlock more clothing options in Diablo 4

Salvaging equipment menu in Diablo 4 / IV. Shows inventory along with a pickaxe icon in the top right corner of gear that you dont have the appearance of. Warrior. Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

Visit the blacksmith in any town, which is indicated by a hammer-and-anvil icon on the map. Interact with the blacksmith, which will open the salvage menu on the left and your inventory on the right. In your inventory, you’ll notice that some equipment have a pickaxe in the upper right hand corner of their box indicating that a new look will be unlocked if you salvage that piece of equipment. Click on the pickaxe on the left menu, and click on any equipment in your inventory that you wish to salvage.

