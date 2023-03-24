What is the best class in Diablo 4 for you?

Diablo 4 features five classes: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid. Each class has a unique class mechanic along with a skill tree equipped with a variety of spells. All of their playstyles are different, but which one is the best class for you?

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll explain each of the classes to help you make an educated decision on your next main.

What is the best class for you in Diablo 4?

There are five Diablo 4 classes available to you at launch, and all of them have their own, unique playstyle. But before you dive into the game and pick your class, you may be wondering: Which is the best.

You may be surprised to learn that this is an impossible question to answer — at least in such simple terms. In this pre-season 1 window (season 1 won’t launch until mid-to-late July) Blizzard is monitoring classes and builds that are too strong, and reining them in.

While we expect the nerfs and buffs to calm a bit once we get closer to season 1 (and inside season 1 itself), June is going to be particularly volatile for builds and classes. For example, Blizzard heavily altered items that were key to Barbarian’s Whirlwind build (the most powerful build in the game) over the early access weekend. So it’s best to avoid picking a class for a specific build and instead try and pick based on the class that interests you most, otherwise you’ll end up disappointed when your ideal playstyle is no longer viable.

So if you shouldn’t just pick the best class, which one should you pick? We’ve got some advice for you below.

Are some classes better than others at launch?

This is the ultimate question, isn’t it? Which of the five Diablo 4 launch classes is the most powerful? And, more importantly, which is the one you will have the most fun playing?

As we mentioned before, in terms of power, all of the classes are viable in endgame content. Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Druid all have very potent combos that can carry you through World Tier 4 and the hardest of Nightmare dungeons.

There are some classes that are stronger in the early game (Sorcerers and Necromancers) and classes that start out fairly weak (Barbarians and Druids).

However, despite their early-game reputation, Barbarians and Druids are looking to be the most powerful classes in Diablo 4’s endgame — at least in the pre-season window.

Every class has pros and cons to it, so the best class for you is the one that you click with on not only a mechanical level, but a fantasy level as well. You’re going to spend a lot of time with your individual character, so picking something that speaks to you is going to be important if you want to stay invested.

Thankfully, Diablo 4 does feature most of the classic fantasy archetypes already (aside from a holy warrior, most notably), so finding something that piques your interest shouldn’t be too tough. If you need some help deciding, scroll down to the Diablo 4 class guide section for some in-depth descriptions.

What is the best class in Diablo 4 for solo players?

The Rogue is likely the best solo class for skilled players looking to bring themselves through the game — even if you’ll eventually have to work harder in the endgame to compete with Barbarians.

As a Rogue, you’re highly mobile, stealthy, and are able to fight from both range and melee. You’re also the most versatile class with a huge variety of builds. You are easy to kill, which can make your class difficult to master, but once you’re practiced, you can take on an army of monsters by yourself without slowing down.

Of course, like the “which class is best for you” section, there is no right answer. You can play all five classes solo, and there is no support class in Diablo 4, only support builds.

What is the best class in Diablo 4 for beginners?

The easiest class for beginners is either the Necromancer or the Barbarian, and there are pros and cons to each.

The obvious boon for Necromancer players is the army of skeletons you have at your disposal. These minions will attack things alongside you and, depending on your build, they can deal very high damage. As a new player, being able to lean on some AI allies all the time is a huge stress reliever. If you mess up your abilities or aren’t sure how to attack and stay alive, you can just focus on keeping yourself safe while your buddies clean out the dungeon.

The con here is that Necromancers technically have two resources to manage, as they cast spells using Essence as well as their unique Corpse mechanic. This can make things a bit overwhelming for new players, as Corpses complicate certain skills and can also visually obscure the ground in dungeons.

Barbarians, on the other hand, are just big, smashy folk trying to do their best to rid Sanctuary of demons. The fantasy and (some of) the playstyles for Barbarians are similarly simple. You’re going to spend a lot of time just running up to monsters and punching them in the face until they die. There are no tricks here. You’re not turning yourself invisible or transforming into a bear. You’re taking a big hammer and you’re smashing stuff.

However, there are two big cons to the Barbarian: one on each end of the play experience. Barbarians are one of the weaker early game classes, and you can die fairly easily when you don’t know what you’re doing. For your suffering, you’ll get to be very powerful in the endgame. But even that comes with a complexity cost, as the reason Barbarians are so strong later in the game is because they are the only class that can wield four weapons at once. This means that you have to find more gear than other classes and you have more powerful Legendary powers to combine together. That’s exciting, but also overwhelming.

The great news about Diablo 4 is all the classes — including Druid, Sorcerer, and Rogue — all have simple builds and complex builds. While Barbarian and Necromancer are probably the easiest for most players, they might not be the best first choice for you.

Diablo 4 class guide

Let’s go through the classes in more detail, one-by-one:

Barbarian

Barbarians in Diablo 4 are fierce warriors who leap into the fray. As a Barb, your main mechanic is the Weapon Arsenal, which allows you to hold four weapons at once. Some of your abilities will require you to have a specific weapon type such as slicing, two-handed, dual-wield, or bludgeoning to use. But for some skills, you can manually switch weapons for different effects. You’ll gain expertise the more you use a certain weapon, which will provide you with buffs like increased critical hit chance or more damage against vulnerable enemies.

Not only are you capable of mastering offensive weapons, Barbarians are meant to be bulky bruisers who can take a hit from any foe. With a plethora of shouts and damage reducing abilities, you’ll be spending a lot of time up close and personal due to your survivability.

Necromancer

The Necromancer is a staple for the Diablo series. As a summoner, you’re able to conjure hordes of undead enemies to do your bidding or sacrifice your minions to empower yourself.

Your unique mechanic is called the Book of the Dead, which allows you to customize your undead army by selecting what type of skeletons you’ll summon (along with a specialization). You can give your pawns more health, increased damage output, or the ability to deal AoE damage. If you don’t want to manage your minions, you can choose to sacrifice either some or all of your minions to gain a permanent buff.

Necromancers have a unique resource that other classes do not have: corpses — which, you guessed it, are left behind when enemies die. You also have Essence, which functions similarly to mana, allowing you to cast your regular abilities, but in order to raise minions, you’ll need a corpse. If you’re going the solo show route, you can also detonate the deceased instead.

Rogue

Rogues are versatile duelists who can specialize in either ranged or close quarters combat. (If you played the Demon Hunter in Diablo 3, this is the most similar class for Diablo 4).

Your unique class mechanic is Specialization, which changes your fundamental abilities and your playstyle. There are three different specializations: Combo Points, Inner Sight, and Preparation.

Combo points will increase the damage output of some of your abilities and change how they function by increasing the number of arrows fired or adding a chance to knock down your opponents. Inner Sight will provide you with unlimited energy for a short amount of time when attacking a marked enemy. Preparation allows you to use your ultimate abilities more frequently after spending a lot of your main resource.

The Rogue is a mobile class that gives you access to stealth, traps, and imbuements, allowing you to take on any kind of content. You’re able to dart in an out of combat with combination of ranged, melee, and stealth attacks.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer is your typical ranged caster or fantasy mage. By using the powers of fire, lightning, and ice magic, you can obliterate your opponents. Whether you want to spawn fire hydras or spam chain lightning, you’ll easily take down anyone in your path.

Your unique class mechanic is Enchantment, which will provide your abilities with powerful passive effects that — when slotted into your Enchantment slots — will trigger without you needing to put them on your bar or spend mana. For example, you can cast Fireball using mana to shoot a giant flaming blasts at enemies. But you can also place Fireball into one of your Enchantment slots, which will cause all enemies to explode when you kill them.

As a Sorcerer, you’re slightly more frail than the other classes, but you do have a bundle of defensive abilities that can make you (temporarily) unkillable. Encase yourself in ice, surround your body with fire, or simply zip away from danger.

Druid

Druids missed out on Diablo 3, but have been in the Diablo universe since Diablo 2. As a Druid, you’re are shapeshifters who can transform into a savage werebear or a vicious werewolf while also unleashing nature’s wrath to defeat your foes. Your unique class mechanic is the Spirit Animal system, which grants your character a boon such as new passives and stat increases.

Necromancers are not the only summoners in Diablo 4, as you can also call companions to your aid as a Druid. Summon wolves, ravens, and vines to assist you in defeating the demons scattered around Sanctuary. You’ll also be able to bring forth some of nature’s deadliest calamities such as a hurricane to sweep away your enemies.