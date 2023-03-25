The best Diablo 4 Druid builds

The Druid makes a return in Diablo 4, though remains functionally similar to its Diablo 2 counterpart. Able to shapeshift, use elemental magic, and summon minions, the Druid is a jack of all trades. This class will require players to utilize every tool available to the Druid to realize its full potential.

Since mastery is a delicate balancing act, new players may find it difficult to gel with the Druid, as it lacks the same sturdiness as the Barbarian or the raw damage capabilities of the Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Rogue. However, those looking for a challenge may find the Druid a suitable one, since you’ll need to micromanage every part of your build in order to make the most of it.

The Diablo 4 beta caps characters at level 25, which limits how many skill points you can initially receive. You can earn skill points by increasing your renown by — among other ways — tracking down the dozens of Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks region. Here are the best Druid skills to get in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Druid Build — Single Target:

Claw → Enhanced Claw → Wild Claw

Earth Spike → Enhanced Earth Spike

Shred → Enhanced Shred → Primal Shred

Predatory Instinct → Digitigrade Gait

Blood Howl → Enhanced Blood Howl → Preserving Blood Howl

Ravens → Enhanced Ravens → Ferocious Ravens

Call of the Wild 3/3

Rabies → Enhanced Rabies

Neurotoxin → Toxic Claws → Envenom

Lacerate

Best Diablo 4 Druid Build — AoE:

Earth Spike → Enhanced Earth Spike

Storm Strike → Enhanced Storm Strike → Wild Storm Strike

Lightning Storm → Enhanced Lightning Storm → Raging Lightning Storm

Debilitating Roar → Enhanced Debilitating Roar → Preserving Debilitating Roar

Wolves → Enhanced Wolves → Brutal Wolf Pack

Call of the Wild 3/3

Hurricane → Enhanced Hurricane → Natural Hurricane

Elemental Exposure → Charged Atmosphere

Cataclysm

How to use the Druid in Diablo 4

Much like the Barbarian and Rogue, the Druid can utilize skills to Stun, Poison, and make enemies Vulnerable. It is highly advised that players choose to focus on one of these status ailments for their build. For taking down single target enemies — such as World Bosses, like the Diablo 4 beta’s Ashava the Pestilent — shifting into the Werewolf is essential, due to its ability to inflect foes with Rabies (i.e. the Druid’s poison) and heal itself with Blood Howl. That said, you can mix and match these skills to your own preferences, but keep in mind that each form — Werewolf or Werebear — has unique passives that can be invested in the skill tree itself. Taking advantage of these will help you narrow down what kind of damage you want to do, and what aspects you want to apply to your gear to dish out as much damage as possible.

When it comes to taking down groups of enemies, using different kinds of elemental spells is key. While the Druid’s Werewolf form has a decent amount of close range attacks, it isn’t as effective against more than a few enemies at a time. Using Earth Spike can stun enemies, which will allow you to fling a couple of other crowd control spells like Lightning Strike.

Werebear form is also great for debuffing enemies, which makes fights go by a bit faster. The use of minions like Wolves are also advised, since they can tank a bit of damage for you if utilized properly. Ultimately, Druid is the hardest of the classes to master since it samples from a little bit of every skill tree. Specializing in one may give you the edge you’re looking for, but could leave you lacking when it comes to controlling crowds. Druid players will want to make sure they have different builds for different occasions, or they could find themselves struggling.

You can further enhance the power of your skills through the use of aspects, passive skills that are found on gear that you can remove and reapply on better gear. Here’s how that process works.

