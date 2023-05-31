What time does Diablo 4’s early access begin?

The release of Diablo 4 has finally arrived, and to slightly complicate matters, there are two release dates to contend with.

One is a period of early access, available to those who have the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, meaning you can start playing as of June 2.

For everyone else, you’ll have to wait until the following Tuesday — June 6 — to begin.

The good news is, no matter where you live, each launch will go live at the same time globally — meaning there’s no need to be jealous someone else across the pond has a head start.

Diablo 4 early access release time: What time does Diablo 4 go live?

For owners of the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, Diablo 4 will be available in early access at the following times and dates:

4 p.m. PDT on June 1 for the West Coast of North America

on June 1 for the West Coast of North America 7 p.m. EDT on June 1 for the East Coast of North America

on June 1 for the East Coast of North America 12:01 a.m. BST on June 2 for the U.K.

on June 2 for the U.K. 1 a.m. CEST on June 2 for west mainland Europe

on June 2 for west mainland Europe 8 a.m. KST / JST on June 2 for Korea / Japan

on June 2 for Korea / Japan 11 a.m. AEST on June 2 for East Coast Australia

In summary, Diablo 4 goes live in all regions at the same time — syncing with midnight U.K. time. This means for those in the Americas, you can start playing from Thursday, while those in Asia will have to wait until the morning on the Friday.

As well as the period of early access, the Digital Deluxe offers an exclusive mount and mount armor set, while the Ultimate Edition features a level skip as well as other additional cosmetics. You can read more about what edition is best for you in our Diablo 4 pre-order guide.

When does Diablo 4 release in full?

For all other Diablo 4 players, you’ll have to wait for Tuesday, June 6 (or for those in the Americas, June 5), to start playing.

Diablo 4’s full release will be playable at the following dates and times:

4 p.m. PDT on June 5 for the West Coast of North America

on June 5 for the West Coast of North America 7 p.m. EDT on June 5 for the East Coast of North America

on June 5 for the East Coast of North America 12:01 a.m. BST on June 6 for the U.K.

on June 6 for the U.K. 1 a.m. CEST on June 6 for west mainland Europe

on June 6 for west mainland Europe 8 a.m. KST / JST on June 6 for Korea / Japan

on June 6 for Korea / Japan 11 a.m. AEST on June 6 for East Coast Australia

Something to note with both release periods is the possibility of queue times and server issues. This is the cut and thrust of an online game — and Diablo 3 suffered more than most with this — but hopefully this year’s spell of betas, including the “Server Slam” which was designed to put the game’s online connectivity through its paces, will hopefully make a difference.

Diablo 4 preload time: When can I install Diablo 4’s early access?

Diablo 4 can be preloaded from midnight on May 31 in the U.K. / 4 p.m. PDT on May 30 — in other words, from now right up until release.

To download on PC or console, visit the game’s listing in the respective online store.

Once you’re all ready to go be sure to read our Diablo 4 review while you wait.