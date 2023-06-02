What to inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet in Diablo 4?

At the end of the prologue in Diablo 4, you’ll come across a quest called “Rite of Passage” just as you’re attempting to enter Kyovashad — the capital city of the Fractured Peaks region — with Lorath. The guard will stop you when you try to go through the gate, and tell you that you first must inscribe your sin on a Holy Cedar Tablet and burn it away.

Does your choice matter? Which one should you choose? Let’s talk about it in this Diablo 4 guide.

Completing the Rite of Passage quest

During this quest, Lorath plays the role of grumpy old man and grumbles enough that he gets through without atoning. You, on the other hand, will need to at least pretend to show penitence in order to progress the story.

Follow the quest marker over to the box by the fire and interact with it. The game will give you a prompt to select one of the following options:

Inscribe “ Fear ” into the wood

” into the wood Inscribe “ Anger ” into the wood

” into the wood Inscribe “ Pride ” into the wood

” into the wood Inscribe “ Greed ” into the wood

” into the wood Inscribe nothing but scribbles into the wood

If you want to keep playing Diablo 4, you must select one of these options and burn your sin (or your nothing).

Does the inscription on the Holy Cedar Tablet matter in Diablo 4?

Your Holy Cedar Tablet choice doesn’t matter — as far as we’ve been able to tell — and is just some flavor to show the zealous nature of the Cathedral of Light. It’s always possible Blizzard could do something with the choice later (since everyone has to do it at some point) but it’s unlikely as you can skip the campaign on subsequent playthroughs, and therefore the Holy Cedar Tablet ceremony.

Choose whichever option you’d like. Maybe choose the sin you identify with most, or roleplay the one that your character suffers from. Or give a big middle finger to the Cathedral of Light and scribble nothing. The choice is yours and it’s meaningless to everyone but you. This is a rare moment in life — a consequence free decision — so savor it. Or don’t!