Diablo 4 features an extensive endgame full of dungeons, World Events, and World Bosses. However, to truly participate in some of this tougher content, you’ll need to level up your character(s). Thankfully, there are quite a few ways to efficiently and effectively farm XP in Diablo 4, as the game itself provides a slew of avenues to maximize the amount of time spent in its dungeons, World Events, and main scenario.

How to farm XP in Diablo 4

However, dungeons in Diablo 4 also provide more than just general experience gain. Completing dungeons will go towards the accumulation of Aspects that can be applied to weapons, armor, and accessories indefinitely, and towards Renown. It is worth completing every dungeon on the map at least once for this reason, since it will effectively knock out two birds with one stone upon its first completion. Dungeons can also be reset for players to dive back in and take on the swaths of enemies they may have felled during their initial run.

Dungeons can be reset indefinitely, and as players level up and reach their Paragon levels, which open up after level 50, you will gain access to Nightmare Dungeons. (Diablo 4’s max level is technically 100.) Nightmare Dungeons can be unlocked by completing the campaign and unlocking the Nightmare World Tier, which can also only be done after beating the story. Changing your World Tier to Nightmare will allow Sigils to drop from Whispering Tree caches, which can only be accessed after beating the main campaign, and will grant players access to Nightmare Dungeons. You can also craft these Sigils at the Occultist, which can be found in any major city such as Kyovashad, upon completing your first Nightmare Dungeon.

World Events are another reliable way to easily farm experience points — and highly coveted Murmuring Obols. While not as rich in experience as dungeons, World Event participation allows you to acquire Murmuring Obols, which can be exchanged for Whispering Keys and for the opportunity to obtain Legendary items from specific vendors. World Events are indicated by a red-orange ring on your map.

The best way to get the most XP, however, is to simply tackle the story. While you can choose to dive into the game’s Adventurer World Tier (not to be confused with the Adventure World Tier difficulty), the main scenario provides loads of experience for new characters. It’s also relatively easy to clear, and can be done roughly ten levels under the suggested level cap depending on your build.

You will have to do a lot of meandering from place to place in order to fulfill quest objectives, and even tackle mandatory story bosses, but you get a lot of XP by doing so. It really just depends on if you’d rather head out into the world to grind through World Events, Whispering Tree quests, and dungeons, or if you want to experience that story a second, third, or even fourth, time around.

What’s the best World Tier to play on to farm XP?

Concerning World Tiers, it’s best to simply go through the game on Adventurer (the first World Tier). Then, upon completing the main scenario, bump it up to Nightmare. The experience increase at the second World Tier is incremental, and doesn’t do a lot in terms of overall efficiency.

Can you farm XP in multiplayer?

Another way to increase your general XP gain in Diablo 4 is to group up with other players. Having up to four players in your party will grant a 10% XP increase gain, which will make leveling easier as you tackle hordes of demons and other monstrosities. You will even receive a 5% XP gain when participating in World Events outside of quests if there are other players in your general vicinity.

All told, there’s no shortage of ways to quickly level up in Diablo 4, and it really depends how you want to maximize your efficiency. Due to the game leaning more towards being an MMO-lite, we’d encourage grouping up with friends, or even random players, to make the most out of your gains. But you can absolutely take the journey alone and hit the level cap in a handful of days if you dedicate yourself to the grind.