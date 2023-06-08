 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Are Whispering Keys worth buying in Diablo 4?

By Kazuma Hashimoto
A Barbarian looks at a Silent Chest in Diablo 4 Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

Diablo 4 features a type of chest that can only be opened with a very specific item: Whispering Keys. While it may initially seem difficult to obtain Whispering Keys, the process is more straightforward than you’d expect.

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Whispering Keys are unique items in Diablo 4 that can be purchased from the Purveyor of Curiosities found in any of the game’s major cities, like Kyovashad. Whispering Keys cost 20 Murmuring Obols.

How to use Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

A Barbarian inspects Whispering Keys in his inventory Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

Whispering Keys can only be used to open very specific chests known as Silent Chests. You can obtain Murmuring Obols by participating in World Events, which are designated on your map by red-orange circles. The amount of Murmuring Obols distributed will depend on event participation, and if you have completed the additional challenge these World Events provide.

Silent Chests spawn at random on the world map and can occasionally contain Rare and Legendary items. These chests are designated by lights made of white light and a unique lock icon on them.

Are Whispering Keys worth it?

A Barbarian looks at his lackluster Silent Chest loot in Diablo 4 Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

In short, no.

Outside of Silent Chests, Whispering Keys serve no other purpose. However, much like the spawn rate of the chests, whether or not you will obtain something worthwhile is also up to chance. Unless you have an excess of Murmuring Obols, we’d advise you save them and use them at the Purveyor of Curiosities to roll for Legendaries in slots you may be missing. While this is also random, there is a higher chance of obtaining a specific piece you’d like, as opposed to the random nature of opening a Silent Chest.

