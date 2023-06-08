Where to use Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features various ways players can obtain gear, with dungeon crawling and World Events being several of the more obvious ways to equip your characters with any necessities. However, there is another method to obtaining Legendary items fairly early on if you end up lucky enough, through the use of Murmuring Obols.

Murmuring Obols give you a chance to get power armor, weapons, and accessories early on, and can also be exchanged for Whispering Keys.

How to earn Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Murmuring Obols are a new currency in Diablo 4, but function similar to Blood Shards found in Diablo 3 (if you’re familiar with that game). You can exchange Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities found throughout major cities like Kyovashad.

You can obtain Murmuring Obols by completing World Events in Diablo 4, with a greater amount of Murmuring Obols distributed to players based on event participation and if they fulfilled the minor objectives for the specific World Event they are tackling.

You can spend Murmuring Obols on Whispering Keys — which can be used to unlock certain chests on the world map — or to obtain weapons, armor, and accessories for their character.

How to increase Murmuring Obol capacity in Diablo 4

At the beginning of the game, you can only hold up to 500 Murmuring Obols at a time. In other words, you’ll need to head back to a Purveyor of Curiosity to spend your Murmuring Obols before tackling World Events if you don’t want to lose out on the precious currency.

However, you can increase the amount of Murmuring Obols you can hold by increasing your Renown in each of Diablo 4’s regions, or by finding certain Altars of Lilith around Sanctuary. Some statues increase your stats, others increases your Murmuring Obol carrying capacity. If you’re looking to find altars that boost your capacity, consult our guides for Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.