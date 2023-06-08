Where to find all the Purveyors of Curiosity in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has done away with the gambling currency of Diablo 3 — Blood Shards — and replaced it with a different currency that you can get from the new World Events: Murmuring Obols. The ability to gamble for gear is a crucial part of gearing up in the late game, so you’ll want to collect Murmuring Obols whenever you can. But you can only spend them with one vendor: the creepy Purveyors of Curiosity.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll show you where to find all of the Purveyors of Curiosity in Sanctuary, as well as the two PvP gambling shopkeeps: the Unsavory Oddities Vendors.

Who are the Purveyors of Curiosity and Unsavory Oddities Vendors?

Purveyors of Curiosity are vendors who trade Murmuring Obols for loot. You can find them in a variety of cities in Diablo 4.

Unsavory Oddities Vendors are special PvP vendors in Diablo 4. They reside in the Fields of Hatred areas and will sell you gear in exchange for some Seeds of Hatred.

Fractured Peaks — Purveyor of Curiosities

There are two Purveyor’s of Curiosity in the Fractured Peaks. You’ll find the first in the region’s capital, Kyovashad. The second is in the town of Yelesna, which is in the southeast part of Fractured Peaks.

Scosglen — Purveyor of Curiosities

There is only one Purveyor of Curiosities in Scosglen. You can find them in Cerrigar, the region’s capital.

Dry Steppes — Purveyor of Curiosities

There are two different Purveyors of Curiosities in the Dry Steppes region. The first is in Ked Bardu, the capital of Dry Steppes. The second is in Jirandai, which is in the southern part of the region.

Kehjistan — Purveyor of Curiosities

There is only one Purveyor of Curiosity in the Kehjistan region, and you can find them in Gae Kul, the capital.

Hawezar — Purveyor of Curiosities

There are two Purveyors of Curiosity in Hawezar, the jungle region. The first is in Zarbinzet, the capital city of Hawezar. The second Purveyor is in Backwater, the coastal city to the east.

Dry Steppes — Unsavory Oddities Vendor

The Dry Steppes’ Unsavory Oddities Vendor is in Alzuuda, which is the PvP-focused city to the southwest.

Kehjistan — Unsavory Oddities Vendor

Kehjistan's only Unsavory Oddities Vendor is in Denshar, which is the PvP-focused city to the east of Gea Kul.