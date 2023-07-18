The fun (?) thing about hell is that is just... keeps... going. Such is the case with Diablo 4, Blizzard’s isometric action-RPG about grinding through demons. In addition to a slew of balance changes and Unique items, Diablo 4 season 1 will introduce seven new Legendary Aspects, Blizzard announced Tuesday.

Unlike the new Unique items introduced in season 1, which require you to play on World Tier 4 to obtain, you can unlock the new Legendary Aspects on any World Tier in season 1. Blizzard says they’ll be obtained through the seasonal journey, though it remains to be seen how exactly you unlock each one.

Here are all the new Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 season 1. We’ll update this guide with more information on how to obtain them when applicable, and continue to add every new set of Legendary Aspects each season.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Legendary Aspects

Class-Agnostic Aspects

Audacity (Utility Aspect): When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

Craven (Mobility Aspect): You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian Aspects

Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid Aspects

Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer Aspects

Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue Aspects

Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

Sorcerer Aspects