 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Strongholds map and locations in Diablo 4

Make Sanctuary safer one Stronghold at a time

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Diablo 4 artwork depicting cultists performing a sacrifice Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

As you explore Diablo 4’s five unique regions, you’ll come across 15 Strongholds — three in each region. Strongholds are locations filled with enemies — concentrations of the various baddies you’ll encounter out in the wider world — who have taken over little pockets of Sanctuary. Once you’ve cleared the enemies out and completed a Stronghold’s task, the non-demonic denizens of Sanctuary will return, and, sometimes, give you access to a Waypoint or merchants.

Our Diablo 4 Strongholds guide explains why you’ll want to clear Strongholds and where you’ll find the 15 Strongholds in the Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, the Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.

All Stronghold locations

There are a total of 15 Strongholds across Sanctuary, with three each in the Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, the Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.

  • In the Fractured Peaks, you’ll find the Malnok, Kor Dragan, and Nostrava Stronholds
  • In Scosglen, you’ll find the Moordaine Lodge, Tur Dulra, and Hope’s Light Stronholds.
  • In the Dry Steppes, you’ll find The Ruins of Qara-Yisu, The Temple of Rot, and The Onyx Watchtower Strongholds.
  • In Kehjistan, you’ll find The Altar of Ruin, Alcarnus, and Omath’s Redoubt Strongholds.
  • In Hawezar, you’ll find the Crusaders’ Monument, Vyeresz, and Eriman’s Pyre Strongholds.

Stronghold completion rewards

Aside from the standard loot and gold drops you’ll get from slaying a slew of enemies, completing a Stronghold has real benefits as you explore Sanctuary.

At least one Stronghold in each region will unlock a previously inaccessible Waypoint. Additionally, once the monsters are cleared out of certain Strongholds, the people will return — specifically healers and vendors like blacksmiths.

Not every Stronghold will become a marketplace or Waypoint, though. Every Stronghold will, though, grant you 100 Renown. If you clear all three Strongholds in a region, that 300 Renown will cover most of the first two reward tiers for that region.

  1. Polygon
  2.  Up next
  3. Altar of Lilith map
  4. Starfield pre-order guide
  5. Best Steam Deck accessories
  6. Best PC games
  7. Best board games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Aquaman 2 won’t have a Batman in it after all

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Destiny 2: Solstice 2023 Event Challenge and armor upgrade guide

By Ryan Gilliam

Witcher season 3 was building up to one thing, and fans can watch it early

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Diablo 4 Tortured Gift of Mysteries locations

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

A24 films and a crowdfunded Jesus series approved to shoot through the actors’ strike

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Diablo 4 Helltide timer and loot

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon