All Strongholds map and locations in Diablo 4

As you explore Diablo 4’s five unique regions, you’ll come across 15 Strongholds — three in each region. Strongholds are locations filled with enemies — concentrations of the various baddies you’ll encounter out in the wider world — who have taken over little pockets of Sanctuary. Once you’ve cleared the enemies out and completed a Stronghold’s task, the non-demonic denizens of Sanctuary will return, and, sometimes, give you access to a Waypoint or merchants.

Our Diablo 4 Strongholds guide explains why you’ll want to clear Strongholds and where you’ll find the 15 Strongholds in the Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, the Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.

All Stronghold locations

There are a total of 15 Strongholds across Sanctuary, with three each in the Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, the Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.

In the Fractured Peaks, you'll find the Malnok, Kor Dragan, and Nostrava Strongholds.

In Scosglen, you'll find the Moordaine Lodge, Tur Dulra, and Hope's Light Strongholds.

In the Dry Steppes, you'll find The Ruins of Qara-Yisu, The Temple of Rot, and The Onyx Watchtower Strongholds.

In Kehjistan, you'll find The Altar of Ruin, Alcarnus, and Omath's Redoubt Strongholds.

In Hawezar, you'll find the Crusaders' Monument, Vyeresz, and Eriman's Pyre Strongholds.

Stronghold completion rewards

Aside from the standard loot and gold drops you’ll get from slaying a slew of enemies, completing a Stronghold has real benefits as you explore Sanctuary.

At least one Stronghold in each region will unlock a previously inaccessible Waypoint. Additionally, once the monsters are cleared out of certain Strongholds, the people will return — specifically healers and vendors like blacksmiths.

Not every Stronghold will become a marketplace or Waypoint, though. Every Stronghold will, though, grant you 100 Renown. If you clear all three Strongholds in a region, that 300 Renown will cover most of the first two reward tiers for that region.