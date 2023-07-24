How to get Sigil Powder in Diablo 4

Sigil Powder is a key resource for the endgame of Diablo 4, and you’ll need it if you want to run a lot of high-level Nightmare Dungeons.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll teach you how to find Sigil Powder and how to use it to your advantage.

Where to get Sigil Powder

Before worrying about Sigil Powder at all, you need to unlock Nightmare Sigil crafting and higher tier Nightmare Dungeons.

Once you’ve fully unlocked the capabilities of The Occultist in town, you’ll notice a “Salvage Sigils” button on their menu. Click on it and you’ll be able to dismantle any Nightmare Sigils that you don’t want. Doing so will net you some Sigil Powder — the amount is based on how high a tier the original Nightmare Sigil was.

As for which Nightmare Sigils you should dismantle, consider ones with an undesirable Tier Level (Sigils that are too high or too low are good candidates) or Affixes that are annoying for your build to handle. If you need more Nightmare Sigils to dismantle, simply run some Nightmare Dungeons and you’ll come back to town with more.

What to spend Sigil Powder

Once you have a fistful of Sigil Powder, you can select the other Sigil Powder-based menu for The Occultist: Craft Sigils.

The Occultist will craft Nightmare Sigils in either five or 10 Tier groups. The first 20 Tiers are Sacred Nightmare Sigils, and are best for World Tier 3 players. Tiers 21-100 are Ancestral and ideal for World Tier 4 and endgame players.

The higher the Tier you’re looking to craft, the more expensive it will be. A Tier 1-5 Nightmare Sigil only costs three Sigil Powder, for example, while Tier 91-100 Nightmare Sigils will run you 450 Sigil Powder a pop.

If you’re wondering if all this is worth it, just remember that the amount of Glyph XP — crucial for your Paragon Boards — you earn at the end of each Nightmare Dungeon is based entirely off its Tier level.