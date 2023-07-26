All Hawezar Stronghold locations in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4’s Act V area, Hawezar, there are three high-level Strongholds to take down: Crusader’s Monument, Eriman’s Pyre, and Vyeresz. Like all the other Strongholds, each of these areas features their own stories to learn, objectives to complete, and bosses to slay.

After finishing any of these Strongholds, you’ll gain a new public space, which — depending on the Stronghold — can include things like vendors, Waypoints, and side quests. All the Hawezar Strongholds guard access to an Altar of Lilith, which makes clearing them even more essential.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll teach you what Strongholds are, show you where to find them all in Kehjistan, and give you a brief summary of each one.

You can see the locations of Crusader’s Monument, Eriman’s Pyre, and Vyeresz on the map below, or click through to our full interactive map.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

Crusader’s Monument

Crusader’s Monument is located to the north of Zarbinzet, the capital city of Hawezar.

Purge Monument of undead by killing enemies in the center area. Investigate the Graverobber’s Corpse by the brazier in the middle. Pick up the Exhumed Crusader’s Skull. Kill the enemy and place the skull in the Brazier. Wander around the area picking up more Crusader Skulls. Place all three Crusader Skulls in the Brazier. Defeat the ghosts of Dame Maryam, Sir Thom, and Sir Morholt. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.

Eriman’s Pyre

Eriman’s Pyre is located west of the Tree of Whispers, the endgame vendor in Hawezar.

Speak with the Spirit of the Pyre. Use the Villagers’ Remains on the Fiery Focus to unlock each of the four gates, killing the boss inside before moving on the next section. Activate the Pyre once all areas are clear. Kill Duz’Agur, Eriman’s Bane. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.

Vyeresz

Vyeresz is west of the city of Backwater, which is on the eastern shore of Hawezar.

Find and destroy the Serpent’s Eye Shrines. Survive the Cultist Onslaught while opening the door. Explore the ruins to reach the boss fight. Defeat Dianthus. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.