All Kehjistan Stronghold locations in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4’s Act IV and Act VI area, Kehjistan, there are three high-level Strongholds to take down: Alcarnus, Altar of Ruin, and Omath’s Redoubt. Like all the other Strongholds, each of these areas features their own stories to learn, objectives to complete, and bosses to slay.

After finishing any of these Strongholds, you’ll gain a new public space, which — depending on the Stronghold — can include things like vendors, Waypoints, and side quests. All the Kehjistan Strongholds guard access to an Altar of Lilith, which makes clearing them even more desirable.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll teach you what Strongholds are, show you where to find them all in Kehjistan, and give you a brief summary of each one.

You can see the locations of Alcarnus, Altar of Ruin, and Omath’s Redoubt on the map below, or click through to our full interactive map.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

Alcarnus

Alcarnus is located south of the Jirandai Waypoint in Kehjistan.

Delve into the depths of Alcarnus and find the boss arena. Speak to and defeat Rashta, the Necromancer. Read/listen to the Research Notes. Destroy all 3 Necrotic Masses in the Stronghold. Return to the Lair of the Witch. Kill Rashta Reborn. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.

Altar of Ruin

The Altar of Ruin Stronghold is north of the Iron Wolf Encampment Waypoint in Kehjistan.

Explore the cavern. Pick up all Ritual Chamber Keystone by killing the Elite Priests. Place all three Keystones in the door. Kill Dark Cardinal Maldul. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.

Omath’s Redoubt

Omath’s Redoubt is southwest of the city of Denshar, which is in the Field of Hatred in Kehjistan.

Investigate the dead bodies in the four corners of Omath’s Redoubt. Inspect the Ceremonial Staff. Kill High Priestess Hadar’s ghost. Light the Wanderer’s Shrine, which is indicated by a diamond on your map and will finish off the Stronghold.