All Scosglen Stronghold locations in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, there are a total of 15 Strongholds scattered around the map, with three in each region. In Scosglen, you’ll find Moordaine Lodge, Tur Dulra, and Hope’s Light. Each of these Strongholds have their own storyline along with different enemies to defeat. After finishing the Stronghold event, you’ll gain access to either a new town, waypoint, or side quest.

Our Diablo 4 Scosglen Strongholds guide explains where Moordaine Lodge, Tur Dulra, and Hope’s Light are and the objectives to complete there. Each of the three Strongholds in Scosglen also has an Altar of Lilith, which will provide you with a stat boost and some renown.

You can see the locations of Moordaine Lodge, Tur Dulra, and Hope’s Light on the map below, or click through to our full interactive map.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

Moordaine Lodge Stronghold

You’ll find Moordaine Lodge in the far northeast of Sanctuary.

Investigate the hunting grounds. Find the Lodge’s missing hunters. Slay the Beast of Moordaine. Pursue the Beast. Enter the Beast’s Lair. Slay Fionnir, the Mad Druid. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer Moordaine Lodge.

Tur Dulra Stronghold

You’ll find Tur Dulra along the northwestern coast of Sanctuary. The first trick to Tur Dulra Stronghold is finding the way in since the main bridge is blocked. It’s easiest to loop around clockwise and enter from the southwest.

Explore Tul Dulra. Approach the Great Oak. Speak to the Druid Spirit. Find the Druid Spirits. Free the spirits of Tur Dulra’s Druids. Return to the Great Oak. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer Tur Dulra.

Hope’s Light Stronghold

Hope’s Light Stronghold is located on the tiny peninsula along the northern shore of Sanctuary.

Find a way to the Lighthouse. Activate the winch to create a path forward. Survive the Drowned assault. Find the missing winch. Return the winch to the Broken Mast. Survive the Drowned assault. Slay the Tidewitch Ne’gana. Ignite Hope’s Light. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer Hope’s Light.