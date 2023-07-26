All Stronghold locations in Diablo 4 — Dry Steppes

In Diablo 4, there are a total of 15 Strongholds scattered around the map, with three in each region. In the Dry Steppes, you’ll find The Onyx Watchtower, Temple of Rot, and Ruins of Qara-Yisu. Each of these Strongholds have their own storyline along with different enemies to defeat. After finishing the Stronghold event, you’ll gain access to either a new town, waypoint, or side quest.

Our Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Strongholds guide explains where The Onyx Watchtower, Temple of Rot, and Ruins of Qara-Yisu are and the objectives to complete there. Each of the three Strongholds in the Dry Steppes also has an Altar of Lilith, which will provide you with a stat boost and some renown.

You can see the locations of The Onyx Watchtower, Temple of Rot, and Ruins of Qara-Yisu on the map below, or click through to our full interactive map.

What are Strongholds in Diablo 4?

Strongholds are points of interest in Sanctuary that have been overrun by evil. Each Stronghold you find is in their own distinct location with their own unique storyline, objective, puzzles, and bosses. They start out as enemy infested territories that must be cleared out by you and your party. Once you complete the event and eradicate the evil from the area, the Stronghold will become more of a public space allowing you to see other players in the area.

When you conquer a Stronghold, you’ll gain experience, rewards, and Renown, which can be used to unlock additional rewards such as skill points and health potion charges. The Strongholds also have a chance to become towns with NPCs and a waypoint once completed. Not every Stronghold will become a town, but clearing them can unlock shortcuts, dungeons, or even a side quest hub.

Each Stronghold is purposefully a few levels above your character level, so come prepared with high-level equipment.

The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold

The Onyx Watchtower is a bandit fort in north central Dry Steppes. Clearing it will add a new Waypoint to your map.

Explore the Onyx Watchtower. Purge the bandits and raze their encampment. Slay the Captain’s lieutenants. Find Captain Ezmin inside the Watchtower. Slay Captain Ezmin. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer the Onyx Watchtower.

Temple of Rot Stronghold

The Temple of Rot is a cannibal-filled fort just to the east of the Fields of Hatred PvP area.

Slay the Cannibal Champions. Locate Molqarth’s Lair. Slay Molqarth. Slay the Spawn of Molqarth. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer the Temple of Rot.

Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold

You’ll find the Ruins of Qara-Yisu in the southeast of the Dry Steppes region. Clearing it will give you a new Waypoint.

Explore the Ruins of Qara-Yisu. Find and destroy the Infernal Spires. Investigate the disturbance at the mine. Slay Utulku. Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer Qara-Yisu.