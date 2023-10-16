Diablo 4 season 2 is gonna suck — literally! Formally called “Season of Blood,” the second season for Blizzard’s popular action role-playing game is all about vampires. It’s a lot to bite into, and it’s good reason to return to Diablo 4 if you’ve been away for a bit. Here’s when Diablo 4 season 2 starts in your time zone.

What time does Diablo 4 season 2 start?

Diablo 4 season 2 starts at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to a Blizzard blog post. Here’s when that is in your time zone:

10 a.m. PT for the West Coast of North America

for the West Coast of North America 1 p.m. ET for the East Coast of North America

for the East Coast of North America 7 p.m. CET for Western Europe/Paris

for Western Europe/Paris 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 3 a.m. JST on Oct. 18 for Tokyo

What’s new in Diablo 4 season 2?

Since Season of Blood isn’t a full expansion (that’s not coming until next year), don’t expect a new region or any other massive changes. Rather, Diablo 4 season 2 will introduce a vampire-themed story and gear, plus a wave of balance tweaks. Here’s a high-level overview of the most notable changes: