What time does Diablo 4 season 2 start?

What’s new in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood?

By Ari Notis
A rogue holds a crossbow in key art for Diablo 4 season 2. Image: Blizzard/Activision
Ari Notis (he/him) is a guides editor at Polygon

Diablo 4 season 2 is gonna suck — literally! Formally called “Season of Blood,” the second season for Blizzard’s popular action role-playing game is all about vampires. It’s a lot to bite into, and it’s good reason to return to Diablo 4 if you’ve been away for a bit. Here’s when Diablo 4 season 2 starts in your time zone.

What time does Diablo 4 season 2 start?

Diablo 4 season 2 starts at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to a Blizzard blog post. Here’s when that is in your time zone:

  • 10 a.m. PT for the West Coast of North America
  • 1 p.m. ET for the East Coast of North America
  • 7 p.m. CET for Western Europe/Paris
  • 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • 3 a.m. JST on Oct. 18 for Tokyo

What’s new in Diablo 4 season 2?

Since Season of Blood isn’t a full expansion (that’s not coming until next year), don’t expect a new region or any other massive changes. Rather, Diablo 4 season 2 will introduce a vampire-themed story and gear, plus a wave of balance tweaks. Here’s a high-level overview of the most notable changes:

  • The vampire hunter Erys anchors a seasonal quest line that sees you fight against a vampire lord.
  • You can wield vampiric powers and equip gear called Pact Armor, which allows you to channel those powers.
  • The Seasonal Realm will once again feature both a free and paid version of the battle pass, each granting various cosmetics.
  • Season 2 will feature the Blood Harvest Seasonal Event, which tasks you with fighting waves of vampires in specific areas of Sanctuary. (Blizzard did not announce a start date for the seasonal event.)
  • You’ll be able to fight five new endgame bosses, each of whom has a different resistance type.
  • All five classes are getting tweaked a bit. Rogues and Druids won’t see huge changes, but Sorcerers, Barbarians, and Necromancers are getting some much-needed reworks. You can read all of the details here in our summary of the Diablo 4 season 2 patch notes.

