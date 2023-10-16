Diablo 4 season 2 is gonna suck — literally! Formally called “Season of Blood,” the second season for Blizzard’s popular action role-playing game is all about vampires. It’s a lot to bite into, and it’s good reason to return to Diablo 4 if you’ve been away for a bit. Here’s when Diablo 4 season 2 starts in your time zone.
What time does Diablo 4 season 2 start?
Diablo 4 season 2 starts at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to a Blizzard blog post. Here’s when that is in your time zone:
- 10 a.m. PT for the West Coast of North America
- 1 p.m. ET for the East Coast of North America
- 7 p.m. CET for Western Europe/Paris
- 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
- 3 a.m. JST on Oct. 18 for Tokyo
What’s new in Diablo 4 season 2?
Since Season of Blood isn’t a full expansion (that’s not coming until next year), don’t expect a new region or any other massive changes. Rather, Diablo 4 season 2 will introduce a vampire-themed story and gear, plus a wave of balance tweaks. Here’s a high-level overview of the most notable changes:
- The vampire hunter Erys anchors a seasonal quest line that sees you fight against a vampire lord.
- You can wield vampiric powers and equip gear called Pact Armor, which allows you to channel those powers.
- The Seasonal Realm will once again feature both a free and paid version of the battle pass, each granting various cosmetics.
- Season 2 will feature the Blood Harvest Seasonal Event, which tasks you with fighting waves of vampires in specific areas of Sanctuary. (Blizzard did not announce a start date for the seasonal event.)
- You’ll be able to fight five new endgame bosses, each of whom has a different resistance type.
- All five classes are getting tweaked a bit. Rogues and Druids won’t see huge changes, but Sorcerers, Barbarians, and Necromancers are getting some much-needed reworks. You can read all of the details here in our summary of the Diablo 4 season 2 patch notes.
