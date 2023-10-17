How to summon endgame bosses in Diablo 4 season 2

Five new endgame bosses will start to appear in Diablo 4 season 2. Each of these bosses will force you to make the most of your elemental resistances to win; in return, you’ll obtain new Uniques (and even Uber Uniques).

Summoning the five bosses — Echo of Varshan; Grigiore, the Galvanic Saint; the Beast in Ice; Lord Zir, the Dark Master; and Zuriel, the King of Maggots — requires different parameters for each. These bosses will also be available in the Eternal Realm, by the way, meaning you can tackle them even if you don’t want to participate in Diablo 4 season 2.

Here are all the new endgame bosses coming in Diablo 4 season 2. We’ve also provided details on how to summon each boss plus a rundown of the rewards you can get for defeating them.

How to summon Echo of Varshan

Echo of Varshan is available on both World Tier 3 and World Tier 4, with different requirements to summon for each World Tier.

If you’re playing on World Tier 3, you’ll need to obtain Malignant Body Parts from Grotesque Debtors from Whisper Caches. You can obtain Whisper Caches by offering 10 Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers. If you want to fight the Echo of Varshan on World Tier 4, you will also need a Malignant Heart to tackle this boss.

Echo of Varshan rewards

Barbarian: Field of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr’s Devastating Grip

Field of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr’s Devastating Grip Druid: Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone

Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone Necromancer: Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker’s Pendant Rogue: Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter

Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter Sorcerer: Staff of Endless Rage, Esu’s Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite

Staff of Endless Rage, Esu’s Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite All Classes: Mother’s Embrace, Frostburn

Mother’s Embrace, Frostburn Cosmetic: Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy

How to summon Grigiore, the Galvanic Saint

Grigiore can be encountered on World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. The element for this boss is Lightning, so make sure to stock up on Lightning resistance Elixirs or slot some Topazes into your gear before you take on this boss.

You’ll need to obtain Living Steel from Tortured Offerings in Helltides to fight Grigiore. Helltides become accessible once you are able to jump into World Tier 3 and are designated by a red marker that features a sword surrounded by fire.

Grigiore, the Galvanic Saint rewards

Barbarian: Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher’s Cleaver

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher’s Cleaver Druid: Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher’s Cleaver

Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher’s Cleaver Necromancer: Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb Rogue: Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce

Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce Sorcerer: Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator

Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator All Classes: Penitent Greaves

Penitent Greaves Cosmetic: Demonbinder Mount Armor

How to summon the Beast in Ice

The Beast in Ice can be encountered in World Tier 4. As one would expect, its element is Ice, which means you will want to boost your Ice resistance as much as possible before using your Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Naturally, this boss will be weak to fire, so if you’re a Sorcerer, get ready to whip out those Hydras.

In order to summon The Beast in Ice, you’ll need to collect Distilled Fear, which you can obtain by tackling Tier 30 or higher Nightmare Dungeons. Once you’ve collected your Distilled Fear, you can then head over to any Occultist to craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil to challenge the Beast in Ice.

The Beast in Ice rewards

Barbarian: Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer

Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer Druid: Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm’s Companion

Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm’s Companion Necromancer: Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Ring of Mendeln

Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Ring of Mendeln Rogue: Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn

Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn Sorcerer: Staff of Lam Esen, Esu’s Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus

Staff of Lam Esen, Esu’s Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus All Classes: Frostburn, Mother’s Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of the Dawning Sky

Frostburn, Mother’s Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of the Dawning Sky Cosmetics: Skull Torch Mount Trophy, Fell Steed Mount Trophy

How to summon Lord Zir (The Dark Master)

Lord Zir, also known as The Dark Master, can be challenged at World Tier 4.

In order to summon Lord Zir you will need to acquire Exquisite Blood (which you will need multiples of) from Legion Events and World Bosses. Thankfully, Legion Events and World Bosses are relatively easy to spot on the map. Legion Events are marked with a giant red circle, and if you are in the area of a World Boss you will see a timer appear on the right-hand side of your screen.

Lord Zir, the Dark Master, rewards

Barbarian: Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher’s Cleaver

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher’s Cleaver Druid: Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher’s Cleaver

Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher’s Cleaver Necromancer: Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall Rogue: Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara’s Khanjar

Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara’s Khanjar Sorcerer: Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo All Classes: Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity

Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity Cosmetics: The Diadem of the Ancient Helm

How to summon Duriel, King of Maggots

The infamous Duriel can only be encountered on World Tier 4, and is a little more complicated to get access to by comparison to other season 2 bosses in Diablo 4. You’ll want to make sure you’ve stacked a considerable amount of Poison resistance before jumping into the fray and fighting Duriel, so slot in some Flawless Emeralds, chug your Elixirs, and make sure your accessories have enough Poison resistance to see you to the end.

In order to challenge Duriel, you will need to respectively obtain Mucus-slick Eggs and Shards of Agony from the Echo of Varshan and Grigiore, the Galvanic Saint. After you’ve collected enough of these items, you can summon Duriel, King of Maggots, to obtain a new class of Unique items: Uber Unique items.

Duriel, King of Maggots rewards

The Unique rewards for Duriel, King of Maggots, include:

Barbarian: Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty Druid: Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone

Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone Necromancer: Black River, Blood Moon Breeches

Black River, Blood Moon Breeches Rogue: Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel’s Leathers

Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel’s Leathers Sorcerer: Flamescar, Blue Rose

Flamescar, Blue Rose All Classes: Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault’s Will, X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord’s Talisman

Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault’s Will, X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord’s Talisman Cosmetic: Smoldering Brimstone Mount

The Uber Unique rewards for Duriel, King of Maggots, include: