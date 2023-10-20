How to unlock all Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

Vampiric Powers are new abilities in Diablo 4, introduced in season 2. By equipping them — which you’ll do with the use of Pacts — you can make your character feel a bit vampiric as you hunt down demons in Sanctuary.

Every season in Diablo 4 is a chance to try out different builds for your favorite classes. Vampiric Powers give you even more options. If all you want is to start the grind and use some blood-induced magic, you can jump into it pretty quickly: As you start the season and complete the very first couple of Season Quests, you get “The Hunter’s Chase” quest, which introduces Vampiric Powers and gives you access to your Sanguine Circle.

Our Diablo 4 guide will show you learn how to unlock and equip Vampiric Powers. You can also find a complete list of all Vampiric Powers you have access to in the season to plan your next build.

How to unlock and equip Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

To unlock most of the Vampiric Powers available during the Season of the Blood, you need to go to the Vampiric Power tab in the Character menu.

Then, you need to spend Potent Blood, a currency introduced in Diablo 4 season 2. You gain Potent Blood by completing contents such as quests, participating in Blood Harvests, and chests. Spending 25 Potent Blood will activate a pop-up window featuring three Vampiric Powers will appear. You can choose to unlock or upgrade one of the three. You can’t choose which powers will appear and you can only upgrade already unlocked powers.

There are, however, seven Vampiric Powers that you can’t unlock using this system. You can get two powers — Sanguine Brace and Accursed Touch — by increasing your Hunter’s Acclaim Tier. You earn the other five — Metamorphosis, Moonrise, Undying, Ravenous, Hectic, and Accursed Touch — by completing the Season Quests.

Equipping Vampiric Powers is directly related to Pacts. To equip a Vampiric Power, you need to select — among those you’ve unlocked — the abilities you want and put them in your Sanguine Circle. However, a Vampiric Power can be either Active or Inactive in the circle. To activate them, you must have the Pacts required by the power’s Activation Cost.

Having an Inactive power in your circle doesn’t affect you negatively, but it’s a waste of potential in case you have a suitable replacement.

Diablo 4 Pacts explained

During the Diablo 4 season 2, helms, chest armors, gloves, pants, and boots come with a new attribute: Pacts. There are three different types: Ferocity, Eternity, and Divinity. A piece of gear can come with more than one of these.

Pacts are used to activate Vampiric Powers, making these new attributes a core mechanic in season 2. Depending on the powers you want to use, you must look for pieces that have the quantity of Pacts you need. While you inevitably earn gear with the Pacts necessary for your build, there are a few methods to depend less on random numbers.

By completing dungeons and opening Seeker’s Caches in Blood Harvest areas, you can find seasonal consumables called the Pact of Ferocity, Pact of Eternity, or Pact of Divinity, which allow you to add one point of a specific Pact to a piece of gear. In case luck is not on your side, you can craft these three items by talking to Alchemists. Each of them costs 250 Potent Blood.

Other important items related to Pacts are the Cleansing Acids. These are used to remove Pacts from a specific piece of gear. There are four types of acids, three that remove two points of a specific Pact and one that removes all of them from a piece. Acids might seem contradictory but they are actually pretty useful when you want to use a new piece of gear and need it to have specific Pacts. Since there is a limit of points of Pacts each piece can have, cleaning them becomes necessary to find the best set of gear.

All Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4, plus Pact costs

There are 22 different Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4. Here’s a complete list of all Vampiric Powers, their abilities, and their associated Pact costs: