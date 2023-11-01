Diablo 4 guide and tips

Dante. Virgil. Mike Schur. If the greatest stories about the afterlife share a common lesson, it’s that you can’t make it through hell and back without some help. This is certainly the case for Diablo 4.

Blizzard’s isometric action-RPG tasks you with a straightforward goal (“kill all the demons, save the world”) that masks layers of complexity. Every interaction you make in Diablo 4 is undergirded by a complex series of equations and formulas. There’s also the matter that it’s structured on a seasonal model, rolling out major changes and additions every few months.

Hi. We’re here to help.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned pro, you start Diablo 4 by choosing a class. To that end, we’ve got detailed guides breaking down the best builds for all five classes — Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer — which we keep updated every season.

We can get you up to speed on everything you need to know for a successful start with primers on the Seasonal Realm, the World Tier difficulty system, and, because Diablo 4 is all about the grind, the best way to farm XP. We’ve also mapped out the entire world of Diablo 4, with guides pinpointing the exact waypoints for every key location, including Dungeons, Strongholds, and those maddeningly elusive Altars of Lilith. (You can see the whole array in our Diablo 4 interactive map.)

But even mastery of the basics won’t get you all the way there. Diablo 4 only really begins in the endgame, where you can fight the toughest enemies and get the rarest rewards for your efforts. We’ll show you how to summon unique endgame bosses and unlock high-level Nightmare Dungeons — more or less exactly what they sound like. We’ll help you find the brutal World Bosses and teach you everything you need to know about Helltides — also more or less what they sound like.

Sure, hell seems scary. But once you’ve learned what to do, it’s not so bad.