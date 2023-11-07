How to summon the Echo of Varshan and farm Malignant Rings in Diablo 4

Varshan, the main boss from Diablo 4 season 1, is in Diablo 4 for good now, and he’s brought with him some Malignant Rings — new Unique items with powers based on popular abilities from season 1.

Added in season 2, Varshan is one of several endgame bosses you can summon using special materials. When killed, he can drop a handful of Unique items, allowing you to farm him for must-have items in your build.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll walk you through how to summon the Echo of Varshan and what rewards you get from the Echo of Varshan.

How to summon the Echo of Varshan

Varshan will likely be the summonable boss you face the most, as his items are relatively simple to acquire. You can fight Varshan on World Tier 3 or World Tier 4.

To summon Varshan on World Tier 3, you’ll need to collect three items:

the Gurgling Head

the Blackened Femur

the Trembling Hand

All three of these items drop from Whispering Caches at the Tree of Whispers. On World Tier 4, you’ll also need to get a Malignant Heart, which comes from elite enemies that spawn after events or world bosses.

If you find yourself with too many of one summoning resource and not enough of the other, you can head to your local apothecary in town. If you go to their “refine resources” exchange and look under summoning items, you can trade in one resource that you’re flush with for a gambling box. These boxes will cost some additional crafting materials, but they’re a great way to even-out your summoning items so you can fight Varshan more often.

On World Tier 4, you can even spend excess Malignant Hearts to outright buy Gurgling Heads, Blackened Femurs, and Trembling Hands.

Once you have all the materials you’ll need, head to the Tree of Whispers and look for the Malignant Burrow next to it. Go inside and progress through some of the enemies until you reach the summoning altar. Place your items in and wait for the boss to spawn.

The Echo of Varshan is intended to be the easiest of the endgame bosses, but your mileage will vary heavily based on your build and your class.

Malignant Rings and all other Unique items from Varshan

The Echo of Varshan is able to drop a wide variety of items for each class, as well as two class-agnostic Uniques.

First, there are the five Malignant Rings. It’s currently unclear if these can drop in the open world or if they’re exclusive to Varshan, but farming the Echo of Varshan is definitely the fastest way to find them:

Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid)

Ring of the Red Furor (Barbarian)

Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer)

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer)

Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue)

Varshan can also drop three Uniques that aren’t Malignant Rings per class:

Barbarian : Field of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr’s Devastating Grip

: Field of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr’s Devastating Grip Druid : Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone

: Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone Necromancer : Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker’s Pendant

: Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker’s Pendant Rogue : Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter

: Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter Sorcerer: Staff of Endless Rage, Esu’s Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite

Varshan can drop two class-agnostic Uniques:

Mother’s Embrace

Frostburn

Finally, the Echo of Varshan is able to drop the Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy for your mount.