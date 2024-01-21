Diablo 4 season 3 is going from medieval horror to medieval... machinery? The latest season for Diablo 4 adds robots called constructs, vaults to plunder, and a little buddy that follows you around as a companion.

Here’s when Diablo 4 season 3 starts in your time zone, and details on what to expect from Diablo 4 season 3.

What time does Diablo 4 season 3 start?

Diablo 4 season 3 starts at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to a Blizzard blog post. Here’s when that is in your time zone:

10 a.m. PT for the West Coast of North America

for the West Coast of North America 1 p.m. ET for the East Coast of North America

for the East Coast of North America 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 7 p.m. CET for Western Europe/Paris

for Western Europe/Paris 3 a.m. JST on Jan. 24 for Tokyo

Note, however, that Diablo 4 season 2 was delayed by a few hours due to a problem with the update. Blizzard quickly fixed the issue and launched Season of Blood that same afternoon. If Diablo 4 season 3 is similarly delayed, we’ll update this post with the season’s new release window.

What’s new in Diablo 4 season 3?

Much like the seasons before it, Season of the Construct is all about adding new items, activities, and temporary features to Diablo 4. And while this isn’t a full expansion (that’s not coming until later this year, so don’t expect a new region or class just yet), it looks like there’s still plenty of stuff to tuck into with Diablo 4’s first robo-season: