What time does Diablo 4 season 3 start?

What’s new in Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
A player takes on some robot enemies in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Ryan Gilliam (he/him) has worked at Polygon for nearly seven years. He primarily spends his time writing guides for massively popular games like Diablo 4 & Destiny 2.

Diablo 4 season 3 is going from medieval horror to medieval... machinery? The latest season for Diablo 4 adds robots called constructs, vaults to plunder, and a little buddy that follows you around as a companion.

Here’s when Diablo 4 season 3 starts in your time zone, and details on what to expect from Diablo 4 season 3.

What time does Diablo 4 season 3 start?

Diablo 4 season 3 starts at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to a Blizzard blog post. Here’s when that is in your time zone:

  • 10 a.m. PT for the West Coast of North America
  • 1 p.m. ET for the East Coast of North America
  • 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • 7 p.m. CET for Western Europe/Paris
  • 3 a.m. JST on Jan. 24 for Tokyo

Note, however, that Diablo 4 season 2 was delayed by a few hours due to a problem with the update. Blizzard quickly fixed the issue and launched Season of Blood that same afternoon. If Diablo 4 season 3 is similarly delayed, we’ll update this post with the season’s new release window.

What’s new in Diablo 4 season 3?

Much like the seasons before it, Season of the Construct is all about adding new items, activities, and temporary features to Diablo 4. And while this isn’t a full expansion (that’s not coming until later this year, so don’t expect a new region or class just yet), it looks like there’s still plenty of stuff to tuck into with Diablo 4’s first robo-season:

  • Zoltun Kulle — that jerk from Diablo 3 and one of the first Horadrim — and his infernal machines will be the focus of a new questline
  • Season of the Construct adds Diablo 4’s first ever companion: a customizable little robot pal called the Seneschal
  • Vaults are a new activity where you can dive in and attempt to avoid traps for a chance at some bonus loot
  • Take on new construct enemies in a new outdoor activity: Arcane Tremors
  • Helltides are now always available, with only a short, five minute break between runs — one of many quality of life changes this season
  • Leaderboards and the new, weekly Gauntlet dungeon come to Diablo 4 in February.
  • The Seasonal Realm will once again feature both a free and paid version of the battle pass, each granting various cosmetics.
