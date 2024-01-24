How to get Gallowvine in Diablo 4 and why you need it

Gallowvine is a critical resource during the early game of Diablo 4. It’s a useful herb for building elixirs, upgrading your potion, and more.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll tell you where you can find Gallowvine, what it looks like, and why you need so much of it.

Where to find Gallowvine in Diablo 4

You’ll find Gallowvine everywhere in Sanctuary — in each of the five zones.

If you’re not already in the habit, you want to start jumping off your horse and grabbing any and all herbs whenever you see them during seasonal play. Your most reliable source for Gallowvine, Biteberry, and all the others is to just pick them yourself when you see a patch.

Gallowvine grows near roads, so it’s convenient to find on your travels. It looks like a squashed bush with pink flowers — which you can see in the image above. Each node typically gives about five Gallowvine, so you should be able to stock up pretty quickly. If you’re desperate for some, just jump on your horse and ride Kyovashad in Fractured Peaks. Stick to the roads and you’ll find quite a few bundles of Gallowvine before you make it all the way around.

If you have plenty of other herbs but are strapped for Gallowvine, you can also go to the Alchemist (usually only found in larger towns) and select the “Refine” menu option. Here, you can trade other herbs for Gallowvine and vice versa. The exchange rate for this is one-to-one for Gallowvine, so it’s actually an incredible way to up your stores if you’re flush on everything else.

How to use Gallowvine in Diablo 4

There are three main uses for Gallowvine, and you’re probably going to come across all of them during your adventure through the Season Journey.