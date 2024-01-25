How to upgrade your Seneschal in Diablo 4

The Seneschal is your powerful new toy that Diablo 4 season 3, Season of the Construct, is centered around. The Seneschal is a little robot spider that follows you around all season, and you can plug powerful Governing and Tuning Stones into it to customize your companion’s unique abilities.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to upgrade your Seneschal and explain how its Governing and Tuning Stones work.

How Tuning and Governing Stones work in Diablo 4

Your Seneschal is the chassis for your little robot companion in Season of the Construct, and you can use Governing and Tuning Stones to enhance and customize it in different ways.

Governing Stones determine the abilities your Seneschal can cast

determine the abilities your Seneschal can cast Tuning Stones alter how the Governing Stones behave

Your Seneschal has two slots for Governing Stones, and each Governing Stone has three slots for Tuning Stones. First, place the two Governing Stones you want to use — say Lightning Bolt, which launches a damaging lightning bolt at your enemies — and Reconstruct, a healing ability.

You can then assign a Tuning Stone like Slowing Support — which causes the skill it’s assigned to to slow targets — to Lightning Bolt. The next time your Seneschal casts Lightning Bolt, it will now slow targets. Similarly, if you place the Fortify Support Tuning Stone on Reconstruct, the ability will also give you Fortify you the next time your Seneschal uses it to heal you.

As you change your build over the course of the season, you can also swap out your Tuning and Governing Stones anytime to create new ways for your Seneschal to support you.

How to upgrade Tuning and Governing Stones in Diablo 4

As you play season 3, you can also upgrade your Tuning and Governing Stones, making them more powerful and increasing their impact on your build. Tuning and Governing Stone start at rank 1 and you can level them all the way up to rank 10. The only exceptions are Evernight and Genesis, the two Unique Tuning Stones, who only have one rank each.

To increase the rank of your Tuning and Governing Stones, you must acquire duplicates of Stones you already own. Every duplicate gives 10 XP to the ability it’s a duplicate of, and once a Stone reaches 30 XP, it ranks up and becomes more powerful. That means you need 300 XP — 30 duplicates of a Stone you’ve already acquired — in order to reach rank 10. With 25 Tuning Stones (minus the two Uniques) and 12 Governing Stones, you’ll need to pick up more than 1,000 duplicates to fully max out your Seneschal.

So, how do you find Tuning Stones in the first place? There are a few different sources: