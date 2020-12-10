 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sorry, not sorry, Pixar is making a Cars show

New, 1 comment

Kachow, bitches: Say hello to Cars on the Road

By Petrana Radulovic Updated

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

mater and lightning mcqueen escape a fearsome car dinosaur in cars on the road Image: Pixar

Disney revealed new information about the upcoming Pixar series at the 2021’s Disney Plus Day. Of the three shows previously announced at the 2020 Investor Day, only Dug Days, Pixar’s Up spinoff, has premiered on the platform. But the other two — a Cars sequel and a totally original series — are on their way to the streaming service soon.

The new Cars series brings back Lightning McQueen and Mater as they go on a cross-country road trip, meeting new characters and old friends. Titled Cars on the Road, the show is set to premiere in 2022. Ka-chow.

The last series is the first totally original TV show from Pixar. Inspired by different perspective of team meetings, Win or Lose follows a co-ed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode comes from the perspective of a different character viewing the same events and highlights the little challenges of life. It’s set to premiere in fall of 2023.

Win or Lose title card Image: Pixar

In This Stream

Disney Plus Day 2021: The biggest news and trailers

View all 10 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Shang-Chi, Red Notice, and every new movie you can stream at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan

Two of Disney’s best modern shorts are finally on Disney Plus 

By Petrana Radulovic
2 comments / new

Clever Animal Crossing fans find trick to set villagers’ houses on fire, haunt them

By Ana Diaz

Gucci made a $10,000 Xbox, which does come with Game Pass

By Michael McWhertor
15 comments / new

Warframe’s big story quest, The New War, arrives in December

By Cass Marshall

Battlefield 2042 won’t have voice chat at launch

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new