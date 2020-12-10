Sorry, not sorry, Pixar is making a Cars show

Disney revealed new information about the upcoming Pixar series at the 2021’s Disney Plus Day. Of the three shows previously announced at the 2020 Investor Day, only Dug Days, Pixar’s Up spinoff, has premiered on the platform. But the other two — a Cars sequel and a totally original series — are on their way to the streaming service soon.

The new Cars series brings back Lightning McQueen and Mater as they go on a cross-country road trip, meeting new characters and old friends. Titled Cars on the Road, the show is set to premiere in 2022. Ka-chow.

The last series is the first totally original TV show from Pixar. Inspired by different perspective of team meetings, Win or Lose follows a co-ed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode comes from the perspective of a different character viewing the same events and highlights the little challenges of life. It’s set to premiere in fall of 2023.