Ms. Marvel trailer offers a first look at Kamala Khan in her Disney Plus show

Marvel Studios has released the first footage for its upcoming live-action Ms. Marvel series out of the 2021 Disney Plus Day. Written by comedian and screenwriter Bisha K. Ali and slated to release in 2022, the series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the Pakistani-American teenager-turned-elastic superheroine named Ms. Marvel. The footage is currently airing exclusively on Disney Plus.

Jointly created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona, with a costume designed by Jamie McKelvie, Kamala burst onto Marvel Comics pages in 2013. She was a superhero given the power to stretch and distort her body when her Inhuman heritage was awakened, but also a kid from Jersey City struggling to find her own identity between the pressures of school and family life, a relatable emotional core that made her an instant hit.

The Ms. Marvel series will mark Kamala’s formal introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Vellani’s take on the character is already slated for a larger role in the movies proper with a costarring role alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels, Nia DaCosta’s upcoming 2022 sequel to Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is slated to premiere in the third quarter of 2022 on Disney Plus. But first up: Jonathan Igla’s Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, which drops later in November.