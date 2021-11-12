 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baymax is bay-back in the first trailer for Disney Plus’ Baymax

I am sorry I couldn’t help it

By Petrana Radulovic

The loveable healthcare companion from Big Hero 6 has his own show now. Baymax was announced last December, along with Zootopia Plus, Tiana, and Moana, and the first trailer for the show premiered today.

The trailer for Baymax, release only on Twitter and Disney Plus itself, brings the huggable robot back and follows his various adventures around San Fransokyo. Baymax just wants to help! Even if that means taking extra long to put on a coffee lid at the Lucky Cat Cafe — at least injured Aunt Cass gets to take a break!

This is not the first time the characters from Big Hero 6 have transitioned to the small screen. Big Hero 6: The Series ran from 2018 to 2021, and picked up right after the events of the movie. Unlike the movie, Big Hero 6: The Series was done in 2D animation. Baymax, however, will be done in the same CG style of the movie. It is unclear if the Baymax series will reference the events of the Disney Channel show.

Baymax! is set to premiere on Disney Plus in summer of 2022.

