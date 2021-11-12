 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Ice Age movie coming from Disney Studios, not Blue Sky

Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild brings back the Ice Age characters

By Petrana Radulovic

crash and eddie looking at some dinosaurs Image: Disney

The Ice Age crew — well, some of them — will return for at least one more movie on Disney Plus. Revealed out of the streamer’s Disney Plus Day event, Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild follows wacky possum brothers Crash and Eddie (voiced by Seann William Scott and Josh Peck, respectively) as they return to the dinosaur-filled underground cavern, where adventuring weasel Buck (Simon Pegg) resides. The Ice Age series first broke through to their underground world in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.

Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild will be the sixth movie in the Ice Age franchise, which began all the way back in the prehistoric year of 2002. The movies started off following Manny the mammoth (Ray Romano), Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and Diego the saber tooth tiger (Denis Leary) as they trekked across a desolate landscape and braced the impending ice age to return a human baby back to its tribe. Since then, Ice Age has gone absolutely off the rails, putting the humans on a metaphorical bus, inviting dinosaurs, pirate animals, and more into the absolutely buckwild (no pun intended) franchise.

It’s unclear if there’s a future for Ice Age beyond the new movie. Disney shuttered Blue Sky Studios, the studio responsible for Ice Age, back in February. Adventures of Buck Wild was produced by Disney Studios, and will land on Disney Plus on January 28, 2022.

