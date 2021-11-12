Disney Plus Day 2021: The biggest news and trailers

On the second anniversary of Disney Plus comes Disney Plus Day, an event dedicated to announcing all the new movies, shows, and bonus features arriving to the streaming service in upcoming years. Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic all fall under the Disney Plus banner, so this means updates about shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum will come in tandem to whatever news drifts our way from the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With many more Marvel and Star Wars shows on the horizon — plus new shows dedicated to existing Disney characters — Disney Plus is keeping the IP wheel churning. Whether it’s new footage from Baymax, or a totally brand new Ice Age movie, or the next wave of Marvel TV shows, the news keeps coming and it won’t stop.

Here are all of the new trailers, announcements, and more in one place for Disney Plus Day 2021. The event is expected to run from 9a-12:15 p.m. ET so check back for more info all this morning.